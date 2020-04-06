Dental Bone Graft Substitutes and other Biomaterials Market is Progressing at a CAGR of 10.6% Within a Forecast Period From 2014 to 202

The global dental bone graft substitutes and other biomaterials market is progressing at a CAGR of 10.6% within a forecast period from 2014 to 2020. This market was valued at US$0.46 bn in 2013. Owing to favorable factors at play in the market, it is expected to reach US$0.88 bn by the end of this forecast period, i.e. 2020. This statistical data is derived from the market’s holistic representation in a research report published by Transparency Market Research. The report, titled “Dental Bone Graft Substitutes and other Biomaterials Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2020,” determines opportunities for players and investors, while informing them of the hindrances expected to emerge.

Bone graft substitution is a type of medical procedure that can help a patient replace a missing tooth. The procedure can also be used to add more bone to a support dental implant, enabling it to develop faster and better. The global dental bone graft substitutes and other biomaterials market thus pertains to the medical practice of repairing and restoring the original tooth. Other functions of the bone graft substitution procedure are the reduction of bone atrophy and the improvement of dental aesthetics. There are many patients that require such medical attention due to gum disease, dental or facial trauma, or loss of a tooth.

According to the report, the key driver of the global dental bone graft substitutes and other biomaterials market is the growing patient pool that requires major dental work. The prevalence of gum disease is increasing, owing to a high consumption of convenience foods and sweet foods. Another driver for the market is the set of improvements recently made in dental insurance coverage made in major developed economies of the world, including the U.S. and Australia.

The report segments the global dental bone graft substitutes and other biomaterials market on the basis of material and geography.

On the basis of materials, the report divides the market into the segments of natural, ceramics, composites, and polymers. In 2013, the market was dominated by the natural bone grafts segment. However, the forecast period is expected to see the ceramics segment exhibit the fastest growth rate, owing to major advancements in technology used in ceramic dental implants and grafts.

The report’s regional assessment of the global dental bone graft substitutes and other biomaterials market reveals a joint share of 70% in the market, held by North America and Europe, in 2013. While they will continue to be major influential regions in this market, its future will be guided by the vast number of opportunities that are forming in Asia Pacific due to the flourishing medical and dental tourism in this region. A similar factor applies to the Rest of the World group.

The key players in the global dental bone graft substitutes and other biomaterials market, as stated in the report, are Medtronic, Zimmer Holdings, Institut Straumann, DePuy Synthes Com., Geistlich Pharma, Dentsply Int., BioHorizons IPH, Biomet, and ACE Surgical Supply.

