Dermatitis Herpetiformis Treatment Market 2019: Growth & Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2028

Dermatitis herpetiformis is a chronic and uncommon disease that resembles herpes. The disease causes intense itchiness and blistering of the skin and is observed to be more common in men. Dermatitis herpetiformis causes rashes and blisters in the form of clusters on knees, buttocks, elbows, scalp and back and is caused due to the accumulation of immunoglobulin A in the skin, which produces reactions and leads to lesion formation.

The immune response of the body reacts abnormally to gluten where the antibodies form antigens against the epidermal transglutaminase. Blood tests and biopsies are performed for the diagnosis of dermatitis herpetiformis. Once the patients are confirmed with the disease, they are treated with antibiotics in the form of creams and tablets, which reduce the itchiness and have a soothing effect. Moreover, the patients are also advised to eat gluten-free food.

Factors driving the Dermatitis Herpetiformis Treatment

The dermatitis herpetiformis market is primarily driven by the increasing number of cases of the disease. The disease can affect patients aging from 15 years to 40 years. The DermNet NZ organization has observed that males tend to suffer more than females. Patients suffer from severe itchiness, which creates an opportunity for manufacturers to provide products that offer immediate relief. Technological advancement and continuous research and development by scientists to improve the quality of the treatment drugs and reduce their side effects are creating a ray of hope among people. However, patients may experience dental defects. Also, there are chances that dermatitis herpetiformis may be mistaken for scabies. Moreover, the patient – due to the intake of the treatment drugs – suffer from anemia, osteoporosis, Type 1 diabetes and thyroid disease. Further, the dermatitis herpetiformis market is pegged to have a strong outlook in the future, owing to continued investments towards the treatment of the disease.

Regional Market Outlook

Geographically, the global dermatitis herpetiformis market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa and Japan. The dermatitis herpetiformis market in North America is expected to dominate the global dermatitis herpetiformis market, followed by Europe. The North America market’s dominance can be attributed to advancements and continuous research and development in the region, which will help patients opt for better treatment for dermatitis herpetiformis. Moreover, in regions such as North America and Europe, hospitals and diagnostic centers opt for new technological methods in the diagnosis of diseases such as dermatitis herpetiformis to improve the treatment and efficacy of drugs due to strict regulations regarding patient care and safety. The market of dermatitis in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a slower rate due to the low awareness among patients. With the rise in R&D projects in Asian countries such as Japan and Australia and the availability of drugs with right treatments for the patients suffering from dermatitis herpetiformis, the market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. These countries are predicted to be the market leaders in the upcoming years. The market in regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America is expected to further spur revenue growth during the forecast period.

Some of the major players identified in the dermatitis herpetiformis market are Allergan, Valeant Canada LP, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Nostrum Laboratories Inc., Pfizer Inc. and many others. Companies are involved in collaboration agreements to exploit maximum potential. Also, they are mainly focused on strengthening their core competencies and the efficiency of the treatment of dermatitis herpetiformis in their product portfolio. Moreover, research and development is underway to improve the side effects related to dermatitis herpetiformis treatment, which further increases the growth opportunity in the market.

