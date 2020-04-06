Dire Need for Sustainable Crops to Boost Organic Fertilizers Market

Global Organic Fertilizers Market: Snapshot

The demand in the global organic fertilizers market is projected to increment at a healthy CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025, gaining traction from a number of factors such as increasing land area under organic cultivation, advances in the manufacturing process of organic fertilizers, increasing size of potential consumer base, and growing demand from the organic food industry. On the other hand, high cost and continued reliance on inorganic means of cultivation is challenging the market from attaining its true potential.

The global organic fertilizers market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$6.40 bn by the end of 2025, considerably up from its evaluated worth of US$3.37 bn in 2016. Stringent government regulations for eco-friendly solutions, relatively less investment in comparison to the benefits are a few other factors that will help the prosperity of the global organic fertilizers market in the near future.

For More Industrial Insights Get Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=29417

Manure-Based Fertilizers Serve Maximum Demand

Product-wise, the organic fertilizers market has been segmented into manure-based fertilizers and peat-based. The former contributed most of the demand in the global organic fertilizer market in terms of volume and value in 2016 and same trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. Livestock manure is available in huge quantity from pig farms, poultry farms, and the horse stables, particularly in the region of Europe, which is a great source of nitrogen. In addition to that, the management of livestock manure is a concern for the government authorities due to its availability in huge quantities. The governments of various regions are taking several initiatives to encourage the use of these fertilizers. As a result, the manure based fertilizers are extensively used in organic farming. Easy and abundant supply of nitrogen rich livestock manure is likely to propel the demand for manure based fertilizers during the forecast period.

Application-wise, fruits & vegetables category contributed the maximum share in the global organic fertilizers market in 2016, far more than the categories of cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, nurseries, and turg. The fruit and vegetables application-category is anticipated to grow at the most prominent CAGR during the forecast period, gaining popularity as a preferred application across the world, as organic fertilizers provide humus and nutrients to the soil. Soil rich in humus and the nutrients is very essential for healthy growth of fruits and vegetables. Cereals & grains application of organic fertilizer is also anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate.

For More Industrial Insights Get PDF Brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=29417