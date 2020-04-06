Dry Sweeteners Market : Recent Industry Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2027

Dry Sweeteners Market: Overview

Dry sweeteners are sweetening agents that are mostly used in the bakery and confectionery for the preparation of the cookies, cakes, muffins, bread, and nut coatings. Dry sweeteners comprise of malt, raisins, dry honey, fruits sugars, molasses that can replaces liquid or raw sweeteners efficiently and effectively. Dry sweeteners mainly come in flake, powder and crystal form depends on the use of the sweetener in the industry.

Dry Sweeteners Market: Drivers & Restraints

Rising use of confectionery and food products in the food parks, dairy and HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurants, and café) is the key drivers for the growth of the global dry sweeteners market. Additionally, the increasing decorative features in the baking industry and other food industries is expected to increase the demand for dry sweeteners in forecast years. Dry Sweeteners can be used as a decoration by spreading on baking recipes before or after Baking. Dry sweeteners used to add shape, quality, and taste of the food products in food and confectionery industry. Change in life style and increase in disposable income is increasing the consumer base for food industry, this in turn, is expected to increase the demand for dry sweeteners in near future.

Furthermore, unstable demand and supply ratio is expected to restrain the market growth of dry sweeteners. Lack of awareness in developing economies and fluctuating prices of raw materials are expected to hinder the market growth across the forecast period.

Dry Sweeteners Market: Market Segmentation

Dry sweeteners market is segmented into different segments based on the product type, application type, form type, and geography. Among application type, dry sweeteners for the decorative purpose in the bakery industry is leading with maximum market share. Furthermore, second largest consumption of drysweetners is in the confectionery foods which maintains the second position in the market. Use of dry sweeteners in food and dairy industry is expected to grow across the forecast period attributed to increase in consumer base as the population is increasing across the globe. The dry sweeteners come in the different forms as like powder, crystal, and flake.

Based on the product type the dry sweeteners market is segmented into:

Malt

Raisins

dry honey

Fruits sugars

Molasses

Other dry sweeteners

Based on the application type the dry sweeteners market is segmented into:

Confectionery

Bakery

Dairy

Based on the form type the dry sweeteners market is segmented into:

Powder

Crystal

Flakes

Dry Sweeteners Market: Regional outlook

Based on geography, dry sweeteners market has been categorized into seven key regions i.e. North America, Western Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Eastern Europe, and Middle East and Africa. The dry sweeteners market is expected to register healthy growth during the forecast period as the food and beverages market is growing globally. The Asia Pacific represents the considerably high market share and growing with a higher growth rate as the food and beverages market is growing rapidly in the region.

Moreover, North America and Western Europe are growing market with a stabilized rate attributed to the high capita income and changed in lifestyle of the consumers. The dry sweeteners market is steadily increasing with the increasing demand of the confectionery and bakery foods across the globe. The Dry sweeteners market is expected to grow in the forecast period.

Dry Sweeteners Market: Key Players

Some of the major players in the dry sweeteners market are listed below.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Sweeteners Plus

Marroquin Organic

Nordic Sugar A/S

Cargill, Incorporated

Royal Ingredients Group

Tereos Starch & Sweeteners s.a.s.

Health Care Products Ltd

Malt Products Corporation

Jimbo’s Naturally

Other players

