Dynamic Mechanical Analyzer (DMA) Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024

Dynamic Mechanical Analyzer (DMA) is a testing and analytical instrument that measures the physical properties of solids and polymer melts, reports modulus and damping, and is programmable to measure the relationship between the force, stress, strain, frequency and temperature.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the dynamic mechanical analyzer industry is generally at a more advanced level. Manufacturers of dynamic mechanical analyzer are mainly in US and Europe, which occupied more than 80% of production in total in 2015.

The dynamic mechanical analyzer industry is a high concentration industry. TA Instruments in the USA is the leader of dynamic mechanical analyzer in global market, others famous manufacturers are Netzsch, Hitachi High-Technologies, Mettler-Toledo, PerkinElmer, Metravib(Acoem) and Anton Paar.

Despite the development of Chinese domestic Industrial technology, Chinese companies are unable to manufacture the products. Now they accelerate their steps to research and development and have made a lot of progress. But it is still a long way for them to chase.

The worldwide market for Dynamic Mechanical Analyzer (DMA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 73 million US$ in 2024, from 57 million US$ in 2019.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

TA Instruments

Netzsch

Hitachi High – Technologies

Mettler – Toledo

PerkinElmer

Metravib

Anton Paar

Market Segment by Type, covers (Market Size & Forecast, Major Vendors of Type etc.):

Forced Resonance Analyzers

Free Resonance Analyzers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Research Institute

Industrial

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Dynamic Mechanical Analyzer (DMA) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Dynamic Mechanical Analyzer (DMA), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Dynamic Mechanical Analyzer (DMA) in 2017 and 2018. Chapter 3, the Dynamic Mechanical Analyzer (DMA) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4, the Dynamic Mechanical Analyzer (DMA) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 12, Dynamic Mechanical Analyzer (DMA) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Dynamic Mechanical Analyzer (DMA) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

