E-waste Recycling 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

World E-waste Recycling Market

Executive Summary

E-waste Recycling market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability.

The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

The report includes the forecasts, analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry players.

Market Research states that the world E-waste Recycling market held an opportunity worth US$10283 Million in 2019.

The market is expected to expand at 2.85% CAGR over the period between 2019 and 2024.

The players mentioned in our report

SIMS RECYCLING SOLUTION

Stena Techno World

Umicore

environCom

WASTE MANAGEMENT

Eletronic Recyclers International

GEEP

CIMELIA Resource Recovery

Veolia

Kuusakoski

Gem

Dongjiang

Global E-waste Recycling Market: Product Segment Analysis

Infocomm technology (ICT) equipment

Home appliances

Other types

Global E-waste Recycling Market: Application Segment Analysis

Global E-waste Recycling Market: Regional Segment Analysis

USA

Europe

South East Asia

China

India

Table of Content-Key Points Covered

Chapter 1 About the E-waste Recycling Industry

1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.1 Types of E-waste Recycling industry

1.2.1.1 Infocomm technology (ICT) equipment

1.2.1.2 Home appliances

1.2.1.3 Other types

1.2 Main Market Activities

1.3 Similar Industries

1.4 Industry at a Glance

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape

2.1 E-waste Recycling Markets by regions

2.1.1 USA

Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Market overview

Major players Revenue in 2019

2.1.2 Europe

Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Market overview

Major players Revenue in 2019

2.1.3 China

Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Market overview

Major players Revenue in 2019

2.1.4 India

Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Market overview

Major players Revenue in 2019

2.1.5 South East Asia

Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Market overview

Major players Revenue in 2019

2.2 World E-waste Recycling Market by types

Infocomm technology (ICT) equipment

Home appliances

Other types

2.3 World E-waste Recycling Market by Applications

Chapter 3 World E-waste Recycling Market share

3.1 Major players Market share by production

3.2 Major players Market share by Revenue

3.3 Major Regions Market share by Production in 2019, Through 2024

3.4 Major Regions Market share By Revenue in 2019, Through 2024

Chapter 4 Supply Chain

4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis

4.2 Raw material Market analysis

4.2.1 Raw material Prices analysis 2014-2019

4.2.2 Raw material Supply Market analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis

4.3 Production Process Analysis

4.4 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks

4.5 End users Market Analysis

Continued….

