Educational Furniture Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis by Key Players, Segmentation, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast By 2024
Global Educational Furniture Market Growth 2019-2024
Furniture refers to movable objects intended to support various human activities such as seating (e.g., chairs, stools, and sofas), eating (tables), and sleeping (e.g., beds). Furniture is also used to hold objects at a convenient height for work (as horizontal surfaces above the ground, such as tables and desks), or to store things (e.g., cupboards and shelves). Furniture can be a product of design and is considered a form of decorative art.
In the coming years there is an increasing demand for educational furniture in the regions of Asia Pacific, North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more high-quality educational furniture. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of education expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of educational furniture will drive growth in North America and Europe markets.
Globally, the educational furniture industry market is very fragmented as the manufacturing technology of educational furniture is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like KI, Steelcase, Herman Miller, Knoll, VS, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their educational furniture and related services. At the same time, Asia Pacific, occupied 42.60% consumption market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global educational furniture industry because of their market share and technology status of educational furniture.
The impact on the cost and availability of raw materials and certain components is uncertain due to potential supply changes. The costs of raw materials have a significant impact on the level of expenses. If the prices of raw materials and related factors such as energy prices increase, and if new companies cannot pass those price increases on to customers, their results of operations and financial condition would suffer.
According to this study, over the next five years the Educational Furniture market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Educational Furniture business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Educational Furniture market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Educational Furniture value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Desks & Chairs
Bookcases
Dormitory Bed
Blackboards
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Classroom
Dormitory
Canteen
Library
Office
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
KI
Steelcase
Herman Miller
Knoll
VS
HNI Corporation
Haworth
Minyi Furniture
Ailin Technology
British Thornton
Lanlin Teaching
Jirong Furniture
Smith System
Huihong Teching Equipment
KOKUYO
Metalliform Holdings Ltd
Infiniti Modules
Jiansheng Furniture
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
2019-2024 Global Educational Furniture Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
3 Global Educational Furniture by Players
3.1 Global Educational Furniture Sales Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Educational Furniture Sales by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Educational Furniture Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Educational Furniture Revenue Market Share by Players
3.2.1 Global Educational Furniture Revenue by Players (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Educational Furniture Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Educational Furniture Sale Price by Players
3.4 Global Educational Furniture Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.4.1 Global Educational Furniture Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players
3.4.2 Players Educational Furniture Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
11 Global Educational Furniture Market Forecast
11.1 Global Educational Furniture Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Educational Furniture Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Educational Furniture Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.2 Global Educational Furniture Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Educational Furniture Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Educational Furniture Forecast by Application
Continued…………………….
