EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) Market size and analysis by leading manufacturers with its application and types 2019-2024

EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) Market Report Overview 2019

Electronics manufacturing services (EMS) is a term used for companies that test, manufacture, distribute, and provide return/repair services for electronic components and assemblies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The concept is also referred to as electronics contract manufacturing (ECM).

An original design manufacturer (ODM) is a company that designs and manufactures a product as specified and eventually rebranded by another firm for sale. Such companies allow the firm that owns or licenses the brand to produce products (either as a supplement or solely) without having to engage in the organization or running of a factory. ODMs have grown in size in recent years and as of 2015 many have the scale to handle production for in-house the products that are branded by the buying firm. This is in contrast to a contract manufacturer (CM)

Market Segment by Companies :

Foxconn, Quanta, Pegtron, Flextronics, Compal, Wistron, Jabil, Inventec, Sanmina, Celestica, New KINPO, USI, Benchmark, Kaifa, PLEXUS, SIIX, Venture, Zollner, UMC

Market Segment by Type :

EMS, ODM

Market Segment by Applications :

Computers, Consumer Devices, Servers and Storage, Networking, Emerging, Others,

Market Segment by Companies :

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Contents:

Chapter-1, Definition, Specifications and Classification of EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) , Applications of EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) , Market Segment by Regions

Chapter-2, Industry Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure

Chapter-3, Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis

Chapter-4, Overall industry Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter-5 and 6, Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan, EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

Chapter-8, Global EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) Market Competition, by Manufacturer

Chapter-9, EMS and ODM (EMS & ODM) Market Forecast (2019-2024)

