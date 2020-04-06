End-of-line Packaging | Automatic Technology Segment to Continue to Rank Higher | Investments to Upgrade Food Industry Processes to Translate into Growth – TMR

The review presented here is based on the findings of a TMR report, titled “End-of-line Packaging Market (Technology – Automatic and Semi-automatic; Function – Standalone (Palletizing, Case Erector, Packing and Sealing, Stretch Wrapping, and Labelling) and Integrated; End-use Industry – Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and Semiconductor, Automotive, Chemical Products, and Consumer Products; Received Order – Customized Order and Standard Order) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017–2026.”

The global end-of-line packaging market stood at US$ 4,221.1 mn by the end of 2017, vis-à-vis revenue. The global market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2017 to 2026.

The various end-use industries for the application of end-of-line packaging are pharmaceuticals, automotive, electronics and semiconductor, chemical products, food and beverages, and consumer products. Of these, the pharmaceuticals industry is the most promising segment and is projected to expand at the leading CAGR during 2017–2026. Meanwhile, the food and beverages segment is anticipated to account for the leading share in the overall market throughout the assessment period.

Request Sample Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=9278

Regionally, Europe is the leading market for end-of-line packaging accounting for the dominant share throughout the forecast period. This will be trailed by North America and Asia Pacific, with the latter expected to rise at a robust CAGR during the forecast period. The substantially rising demand for automation in several end-use industries is stoking the demand for end-of-line packaging in these regions.

Some of the top players operating in the global end-of-line packaging market are Combi Packaging Systems LLC, Gebo Cermex, Schneider Packaging Equipment Co. Inc., Festo Corporation, Pro Mach, Inc., DS Smith Plc., Bosch Packaging Technology, IMA S.p.A., and Krones AG., notes Transparency Market Research (TMR). A number of prominent players are offering technologically-advanced integrated packaging solutions for meeting a variety of needs of their clients, in order to gain a competitive edge over others. Several players are offering automatic and semi-automatic complete end-of-line packaging solutions that can be easily integrated into the existing packaging lines. A number of companies are also focused on offering customized standalone as well as integrated end-of-line packaging solutions.

Automated End-Of-Line Packaging across Industrial Sector Boost Market

The vastly rising demand for automating machinery in several end-use industries, notably in manufacturing industries, is attributed to pressing need for boosting operational output. This is a key factor driving the end-of-line packaging market. The intensifying need for modernizing manufacturing facilities is a key factor stoking the demand for such semi-automated and automated technologies. The market is expected to vastly benefit from the rapid strides taken by the manufacturing sector in various developing regions. This is further accentuated by the rising need for modernizing the manufacturing sector.

Request Customization @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=9278

The intensifying need for improving workplace conditions through adoption of automation is a notable factor bolstering the demand for end-of-line packaging solutions. Various end-use industries are adopting a number of developing countries are focused on reducing labor cost and improving their bottom lines. This has stoked the demand for palletized packaging solutions, thereby fueling the growth of the market.

Rising Adoption of Robotics to Present Lucrative Avenues

A burgeoning consumer goods industry in various parts of the world is boosting the end-of-line packaging market to manage equipment efficiency and at lower cost. However, the lack of centralized packaging, coupled with uncertain availability of the standalone and integrated products, is a key factor likely to hinder the market over the assessment period. The dependence on vendors and distributors for the supply of end-of-line packaging solutions has acted as a bottleneck for end users. Nevertheless, an attractive rate of return associated with adopting automation in manufacturing facilities and the pressing need for reducing the operational cost in various end-use industries are notable trends accentuating the demand.

Furthermore, the wide adoption of robotics technology for light-weight packaging applications is a notable trend accentuating the growth of the market. The rising number of robots in end-of-line packaging leads to less material waste, better production pipeline, and significant operational cost reduction.

The global end-of-line packaging market is segmented as follows;

End-of-line Packaging Market, by Technology

Automatic

Semi-automatic

End-of-line Packaging Market, by Function

Standalone Palletizing Case Erector Packing and Sealing Stretch Wrapping Others

Integrated

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.”

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com