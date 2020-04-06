Excellent Growth of PC System Utilities Software Market 2019: Top Key Players – Iolo Technologies, Pointstone Software, Avanquest, AVG, Systweak Software

PC System Utility software is system software designed to help analyze, configure, optimize or maintain a PC. It is used to support the computer infrastructure in contrast to application software, which is aimed at directly performing tasks that benefit ordinary users.

Although a basic set of utility programs is usually distributed with an operating system (OS), utility software is not considered part of the operating system, and users often install replacements or additional utilities. It provides additional facilities to carry out tasks which are beyond the capabilities of the operating system.

Based on application, the end-use market for PC System Utilities Software is segmented into business users and individual users. In 2017, Market for business PC segment is dominating the market, with about 51.11% market share.

The global PC System Utilities Software market for is highly competitive and fragmented. There are many enterprises entering this business. Norton, AVG, Systweak Software, WinZip System and iolo Technologies are some of the major market players in this domain. Other key vendors include Glarysoft, Pointstone Software, Avanquest, IObit, Ashampoo and etc. The prominent players constantly keep on innovating and investing in research and development in order to present a cost-effective portfolio. There have been recent mergers and acquisitions among the key players, where the business entities expect to strengthen their reach to their customer.

North America is expected to dominate the PC System Utilities Software market owing to increasing need and high-tech environment, with about 50.54% market share in 2017. Further countries such as U.S and Canada is anticipated to witness increase in demand for PC System Utilities Software market. Europe has acquired the second largest market share, with 34.51% market share in 2017. Asia Pacific region is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period. There are various new entrants in APAC countries like China that are developing the related software for PC system optimization.

According to this study, over the next five years the PC System Utilities Software market will register a 10.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 390 million by 2024, from US$ 220 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in PC System Utilities Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of PC System Utilities Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the PC System Utilities Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

System Utilities

Storage Device Management Utilities

Miscelaneous Utilities

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

For Business PCs

For Personal PCs

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Iolo Technologies

Glarysoft

Pointstone Software

Avanquest

AVG

IObit

Systweak Software

WinZip System

Ashampoo

Norton

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global PC System Utilities Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of PC System Utilities Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global PC System Utilities Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the PC System Utilities Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of PC System Utilities Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

