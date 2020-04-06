Folding Paperboard Boxes Market: Expand Their Businesses with New Investments in 2025
Folding paperboard boxes are mainly industrially manufactured boxes which are majorly used for packaging materials and goods.
The major factors driving the growth folding paperboard boxes market are the constant relative growth of folding paperboard boxes market in the tobacco, healthcare, and food processing industries, increasing industrialization rate across the globe, advancement in the packaging industry, and increasing usage of folding paperboard boxes in the wide range of end-user applications.Moreover, technological advancements have lead packaging manufacturers to modify and made folding paperboard boxes packaging more attractive and handy for the customers. Further,developing economies, there is a heavy in online shopping and e-commerce portals which widen the scope for logistics and transportation and in turn fuel the market for corrugated and paperboard boxes.Most retail stores use folding paperboard boxes materials not only purposed for preserve food but also to maintain the nutritional value of food by-products. An increasing number of consumers are purchasing grocery items, including chilled and frozen foods, which will also contribute to the growth of this market.On the other side, many businesspersons are not easily willing to invest in this folding paperboard boxes industry, as manufacturers need to attain comparatively high production in terms of volume to convalesce their investment as well as to attain a big profit margin. These economic restrictions in terms of folding paperboard boxes manufacturing process could restrain the overall growth of the global folding paperboard boxes market over the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Folding Paperboard Boxes market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Amcor Limited
Caraustar Industries Inc.
DS Smith Plc
Georgia-Pacific Corporation
International Paper
Klabin SA
Chesapeake Corp.
Clearwater Paper Corporation
DS Dmith Plc
International Paper Company
Packaging Corporation Of America
Graphic Packaging Holding Company
Nippon Paper Industries Co, Ltd
Orora Ltd.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Corrugated Fiberboard
Card Stock or Paperboard
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Paper and Publishing Products
Food and Beverages
Allied Products
Chemicals
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
