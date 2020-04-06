Food Certification Market Bureau Veritas S. A,TÜV NORD AG,UL Registrar LLC,DNV GL AS

Food Certification Market Overview:

Food certification is a process to get certificate for food quality. In this process, At least one employee be certified in food safety by passing an approved Food Safety Manager Certification. While, all other employee involve in the storage, preparation and service of food. To getting the food certificate, the certification exam must be one approved by the American National Standards Institute. The reimbursements of food certification are regular production of safe and quality food products with reduced risks of uncleanness, which decreases food recalls from the market.

In terms of value, the global food certification market is projected to valued at US$ 8,500 Mn, exhibiting at CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period and reach nearly 16,050 Mn by th end of 2027.

Food Certification Market Segmentation:

Global Food Certification Market can be segmented on the basis of Product Type:

Feed and Food Supply Animal Feed Food Quality and Safety BRC SQF FSSC 22000 GLOBAL GAP IFS ISO 22000 Others Food Packaging and Logistics FSSC 22000 Packaging BRC IOP IFS PAC secure and logistics Others Seafood MSC ASC Others Labels Claims Halal Non-GMO Kosher Organic Non-GMO Others Sustainability UTZ RSPO Others



Global Food Certification Market can be segmented on the basis of Application:

Food Animal Nutrition Human Nutrition Meat and Poultry Seafood Fruits and Vegetables Processed Food Diary Pet Food Others Beverages Oils and Fats



Food Certification Market: Dynamics

Factors for instance ethical, social and technological preference are anticipated to drive the global food certification market over the forecast period. Moreover, consumer are becoming aware pertaining to food safety and also they are interested to know where the food they consume comes from. Moreover, shifting consumer feasting outline is being witnessed all over the world. They are projected to likely shifted towards fibrous and healthy diet such as poultry, vegetables, meat, fruits and dairy products.

Counterfeit products comes from locally which are not filtered as government recommended this may projected to hamper the global food certification market between 2017 to 2027.

Food Certification Market: Regional Outlook

Europe is projected to dominate in the global food certification market and growing with 7.0% CAGR, owing to increasing stringent food regulatory norm pertaining to food testing. APEJ is anticipated to second largest market for the food certification and exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period, due to continuously strengthen of food safety standard. In North America region consumer is highly focused to buy only product which is certified by reliable agencies. In Middle East & Africa and Latin America region the food certification market is anticipated to grow with moderate growth rate owing to lack of infrastructure and resources to meet international standard.

Food Certification Market: Key Players

The key players for the global Food Certification market are following: