Forensic Technologies and Services Market to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook By 2025

Forensic technology is used to identify, collect and analyze electronic information to support investigation and discovery needs.

In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of over 36.0% of the market owing to the increasing rate of violent crimes across this region. There has been a significant increase in the adoption of forensics by private companies and law enforcement agencies amongst various sectors including healthcare in this region, thereby attracting a higher share. Development of sophisticated and supportive healthcare infrastructure has led to improvement in efficiency of forensic studies and is anticipated to boost the market.

In 2018, the global Forensic Technologies and Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Forensic Technologies and Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Forensic Technologies and Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Agilent Technologies

Promega

Thermo Fisher Scientific

QIAGEN

Eurofins

LGC Forensics

NMS Labs

MSAB

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Laboratory Forensic Technology

Portable Forensic Technology

Market segment by Application, split into

Pharmacogenetics

Biodefense & Biosurveillance

Judicial/Law Enforcement

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

