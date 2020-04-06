Functional Coil Coatings Market by Major Players, Volume, Subdivision, Market Dynamic forces & Forecast 2017-2027

Global Functional Coil Coatings Market: Overview

Functional Coil Coating is a process in which a coating material is applied on the metal strip in a continuous process. It is used in applications such as steel coatings and aluminum coatings. A new research report depicts that global functional coil coatings market is surging with the rise in the automotive sector, consumer appliances and industrial sector.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1834761

Topcoats and primers to reflect same adoption rates in the global functional coil coatings market during the forecast period

The functional coil coating process is a chemical pre-treatment of the metal surface on either one side or both the sides. It includes various products that are used for functional coil coatings like topcoats, primers, backing coats and others. Among these products, topcoats are estimated to have significant market share, as they are largely used for functional coil coating process. Topcoats are also termed as finishing coats. For applying topcoats, the strip of the coil is passed through the roller coater machine. The topcoats are generally applied on both the sides. Topcoats are generally made of polyester, SMP (silicone modified polyester), polyurethane, PVDF, plastisols and PVCETC. According to the market forecast, topcoats segment in the product type category is expected to reach a market value of over US$ 260 Mn by the end of 2027. Topcoats is in strong competition with primers which is projected to grow at same CAGRs as topcoats. Both attractive products of global functional coatings market, i.e. topcoats and primers are expected to grow at the rate of 5% during the forecast period.

Earlier, crude-oil based solvents formed a key component of paints and coatings. However, solvent-based paints and coatings are said to release relatively higher amounts of VOCs as compared to other bio-based alternatives. VOC is hazardous to the environment as it reacts with nitrogen to form ozone, thereby contributing to ozone depletion. This has even made various environmental regulatory bodies, such as the European Environment Agency (EEA) and The Environment Protection Agency, to set VOC content limits for various coatings in the market. Lately, coating manufacturers are focusing on the development of eco-friendly or green-product offerings that employ bio-based resins. The European coil coatings industry is one of the largest worldwide and has innovated strongly throughout the last decade to create a technology for high performance products. The trend for green philosophy of coil coating technology is growing, especially in Europe. Coil coatings are being developed to meet the needs of customers while also reducing the emission of volatile organic compounds.

Water based coating is expected to assist the global functional coil coating products, in order to put a hold on VOC emissions

Strict environmental regulations have increased the demand for water based coatings. Strict regulations related to VOC emission has compelled coating manufacturers to go green and adopt sustainability as their agenda. Manufacturers are spending heavily on research aimed at developing new and innovative products to be offered at a reduced cost while adhering to regulatory guidelines. This shift towards water based coatings have also increased the application areas such as electricity and power industry driving the demand for water based coating in the region. Water-based coatings reduce volatile organic compound emissions (VOC) by 80% as compared to solvent-based coatings and offer enhanced performance. The increase in demand for water based coatings triggers the overall functional coil coatings market. However the market may face a few restrictions in its growth like high prices of the raw materials used in the coatings market.

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Wheel of Fortune

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Market Viewpoint

3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

3.1.1. Global Coil Coatings Market Overview

3.1.2. World GDP Growth Outlook

3.2. Opportunity Analysis

Get Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/functional-coil-coatings-market-global-industry-analysis-2012-2016-and-opportunity-assessment-2017-2027-report.html/toc

4. Global Functional Coil Coatings Market Analysis and Forecast

4.1. Market Volume (000 Tons) Projections

4.2. Global Supply Demand Scenario

4.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

4.5. Value Chain Analysis

4.6. List of Potential Customers

Continue…

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow me on @ https://marketsizeinfo.blogspot.in/