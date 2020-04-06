Future of Global Real-Time Payments Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast

Our latest research report entitled Real-time Payments Market (by components (software, services), nature of payment (person-to-person(P2P), person-to-bank (P2B), bank-to-person (B2P)),deployment mode (on-premises), industry verticals (BFSI, retail E-commerce, IT-telecom, government)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Real-time Payments. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Real-time Payments cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Real-time Payments growth factors.

The forecast Real-time Payments Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Real-time Payments on the global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global real-time payments market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The real-time payments are rapidly transforming the payment industries. The various countries across the world are massively adopting the real-time payment (RTP) as the faster way to accomplish the near-real-time exchange of funds. This enables easy, convenient, secure and high-speed fund transferring. The real-time payment guarantees and the immediate availability of the funds are the key compensations offered by the real-time payments over the traditional payment transferring methods. The real-time payment provides person-to-person (P2P), person-to-bank (P2B), and bank-to-person (B2P) transaction facilities.

Nowadays, the banks are more focusing to provide new payment platforms and solutions to fulfill the higher expectations from consumers. The growing adoption of real-time payments in the banks is driving the growth of real-time payment market. The growing expectations of consumers to access everything in the real-time is expected to contribute in the growth of real-time payment market. The Real-time payments deliver high flexibility and superior services to the consumers. The Technological innovations in the domestic person-to-person (P2P) payment facilities are trending rapidly. The availability of social platforms, digital currencies and near-field-communication (NFC) based payments are having a positive impact on domestic payments. In addition, the updated regulation in addressing the online payments are likely to accelerate the growth of real-time payment market.

Retailers and many companies are introducing real-time payments to enhance their cash flow management thus anticipating the growth of real-time payment market. Additionally, the real-time payment helps them to provide gradational value to the customers and minimize fraud activities. In the last few years, various new startups have launched mobile payment applications. The growing advancements in mobile technologies are expected to create a positive impact on the real-time payments market.

Furthermore, the rising government initiative to adopt the real-time payments are projected to create the various growth opportunities for the real-time payments market in upcoming years. The several nations and financial institutions have launched their own system (or services) to improve the speed of payments. These real-time payments help them to deliver payments to millions of users and collect and transmit data in the process. Moreover, the growing use of real-time payments across the various industry verticals is projected to create various opportunities for the companies working in the real-time payment market.

Among the geographies, the Asia Pacific is the largest and the fastest growing region in the real-time payment market. The high adoption rate of advanced technologies and increasing digitalization are driving the growth of real-time payments market in this region. In addition, high investments from real-time payments solution, growing aging population, rising disposable income are some factors that contribute to the growth of the real-time market in the Asia Pacific region. On the other side, North America is also focusing on the introduction of real-time payments across various industrial verticals. In the U.S., Fed, NACHA and The Clearing House are working collaboratively and independently to make faster payments a reality. The ongoing developments and technological advancement in real-time payments are projected to create various growth opportunities in this market across the North America region. `

Market Segmentation by

The report on global real-time payments market covers segments such as component, nature of payment, deployment mode, and industry verticals. On the basis of the component, the global real-time payments market is categorized into software, and services. On the basis of nature of payment, the global real-time payments market is categorized into person-to-person(P2P), person-to-bank (P2B), and bank-to-person (B2P). On the basis of deployment model, the global real-time payments market is categorized into on-premises, and cloud-based. On the basis of industry verticals, the global real-time payments market is categorized into BFSI, retail and E-commerce, IT-telecom, government, energy and utilities, and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global real-time payments market such as PayPal Holdings, Inc., Mastercard, Visa Inc., Apple Inc., Capgemini, Network for Electronic Transfers (Singapore) Pte Ltd, Financial Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd, FIS, ACI Worldwide, Inc., and Fiserv, Inc.

