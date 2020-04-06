Genetically Modified Seeds Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The new research from Global QYResearch on Genetically Modified Seeds Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

Transgenic seeds are seeds that use genetic engineering to alter the composition of the genome and are used in agricultural production.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the genetically modified seed industry, include the increasing adoption of biotech drought-tolerant crops and growing demand for high yield crops. The global Genetically Modified Seeds market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Genetically Modified Seeds volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Genetically Modified Seeds market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Bayer

DowDuPont

Groupe Limagrain

Monsanto

Syngenta

BASF

DLF Seeds and Science

Kleinwanzlebener Saatzuch SAAT SE

Land O’Lakes

Sakata Seed

Takii Seed Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Herbicide tolerance

Insect resistance

Others Segment by Application

Corn

Soybean

Cotton

Canola

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Genetically Modified Seeds Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Genetically Modified Seeds

1.2 Genetically Modified Seeds Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Genetically Modified Seeds Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Herbicide tolerance

1.2.3 Insect resistance

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Genetically Modified Seeds Segment by Application

1.3.1 Genetically Modified Seeds Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Corn

1.3.3 Soybean

1.3.4 Cotton

1.3.5 Canola

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Genetically Modified Seeds Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Genetically Modified Seeds Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Genetically Modified Seeds Market Size

1.5.1 Global Genetically Modified Seeds Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Genetically Modified Seeds Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Genetically Modified Seeds Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Genetically Modified Seeds Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Genetically Modified Seeds Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Genetically Modified Seeds Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Genetically Modified Seeds Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Genetically Modified Seeds Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Genetically Modified Seeds Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Genetically Modified Seeds Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Genetically Modified Seeds Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Genetically Modified Seeds Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Genetically Modified Seeds Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Genetically Modified Seeds Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Genetically Modified Seeds Production

3.4.1 North America Genetically Modified Seeds Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Genetically Modified Seeds Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Genetically Modified Seeds Production

3.5.1 Europe Genetically Modified Seeds Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Genetically Modified Seeds Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Genetically Modified Seeds Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Genetically Modified Seeds Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Genetically Modified Seeds Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Genetically Modified Seeds Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Genetically Modified Seeds Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Genetically Modified Seeds Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Genetically Modified Seeds Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Genetically Modified Seeds Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Genetically Modified Seeds Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Genetically Modified Seeds Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Genetically Modified Seeds Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Genetically Modified Seeds Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Genetically Modified Seeds Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Genetically Modified Seeds Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Genetically Modified Seeds Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Genetically Modified Seeds Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Genetically Modified Seeds Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Genetically Modified Seeds Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Genetically Modified Seeds Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Genetically Modified Seeds Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Genetically Modified Seeds Business

7.1 Bayer

7.1.1 Bayer Genetically Modified Seeds Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Genetically Modified Seeds Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Bayer Genetically Modified Seeds Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 DowDuPont

7.2.1 DowDuPont Genetically Modified Seeds Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Genetically Modified Seeds Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 DowDuPont Genetically Modified Seeds Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Groupe Limagrain

7.3.1 Groupe Limagrain Genetically Modified Seeds Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Genetically Modified Seeds Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Groupe Limagrain Genetically Modified Seeds Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Monsanto

7.4.1 Monsanto Genetically Modified Seeds Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Genetically Modified Seeds Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Monsanto Genetically Modified Seeds Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Syngenta

7.5.1 Syngenta Genetically Modified Seeds Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Genetically Modified Seeds Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Syngenta Genetically Modified Seeds Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 BASF

7.6.1 BASF Genetically Modified Seeds Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Genetically Modified Seeds Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 BASF Genetically Modified Seeds Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 DLF Seeds and Science

7.7.1 DLF Seeds and Science Genetically Modified Seeds Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Genetically Modified Seeds Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 DLF Seeds and Science Genetically Modified Seeds Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Kleinwanzlebener Saatzuch SAAT SE

7.8.1 Kleinwanzlebener Saatzuch SAAT SE Genetically Modified Seeds Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Genetically Modified Seeds Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Kleinwanzlebener Saatzuch SAAT SE Genetically Modified Seeds Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Land O’Lakes

7.9.1 Land O’Lakes Genetically Modified Seeds Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Genetically Modified Seeds Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Land O’Lakes Genetically Modified Seeds Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Sakata Seed

7.10.1 Sakata Seed Genetically Modified Seeds Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Genetically Modified Seeds Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Sakata Seed Genetically Modified Seeds Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Takii Seed

8 Genetically Modified Seeds Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Genetically Modified Seeds Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Genetically Modified Seeds

8.4 Genetically Modified Seeds Industrial Chain Analysis

