Geotechnical Sensors Global Market 2019| Latest Industry Trend, Analysis, Size, Share, Sales and Revenue Insights to 2024

Geotechnical sensors can provide information about the physical properties of the subsurface environment, for example, density, competence, and thickness of layers of soil or sediment. Sensors can provide information about stratigraphy, estimate depth to groundwater, or approximate hydraulic conductivity. An investigator must understand the properties and structure of soils and sediments to characterize a site accurately, as these conditions will affect sampling strategies and selection of technologies. Knowledge of the subsurface will also be critical when determining the location, extent, fate and transport, and attenuation of subsurface contaminants.

The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing infrastructural investment across various countries all over the world, catastrophic failure of structures resulting in loss of lives, stringent environmental regulations pertaining to the sustainability of structures, and increasing awareness and superior benefits of geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring.

Of all structural segments of geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market, tunnels & bridges is the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Bridges and tunnels are important infrastructures and contribute majorly to the growth of a region. Geotechnical monitoring in tunnels is important due to the increased risks of cave-ins. Thus, it is necessary to monitor the safety of these structures with high precision.

Of all the regions, the North America held the largest market share in 2016. The major reason for this large market share is the high number of projects that are implementing geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring solutions in the region. The North America has always been the leader in implementing this technology and is very particular about the safety of its structures. Some of the major restraining factors for the growth of the geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market are the high installation cost and the slow adoption rate in emerging economies.

Major players in the geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market are Geokon, Keller Group, Nova Metrix, Roctest, Fugro N.V., RST Instruments, Geosense, Opsens Solutions, Campbell Scientific, SISGEO. These players have adopted various strategies, such as new product developments, partnerships and contracts, and business expansions to cater to the needs of end users in the geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Geotechnical Sensors market will register a 7.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 380 million by 2024, from US$ 240 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Geotechnical Sensors business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Geotechnical Sensors market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Geotechnical Sensors value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Tunnels & Bridges

Buildings & Utilities

Dams and Levees

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Extensometers

Piezometers

Strain Gages

Thermometers

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Geokon

Keller Group

Nova Metrix

Roctest

Fugro N.V.

RST Instruments

Geosense

Opsens Solutions

Campbell Scientific

SISGEO

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Geotechnical Sensors consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Geotechnical Sensors market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Geotechnical Sensors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Geotechnical Sensors with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Geotechnical Sensors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Geotechnical Sensors by Players

Chapter Four: Geotechnical Sensors by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Geotechnical Sensors Market Forecast

