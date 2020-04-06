Glazing Gel Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects

Glazing Gel Market: Introduction:

Glazing Gel are specialty additive agents used for improving the surface properties of retail-based food. The glazing gel adds a coating of glaze over the food which increases its value appearance and gives a competitive advantage over non-glaze products to the manufactures. The glazing gel is produced by proportionately mixing glucose-fructose syrup, pectin, water, calcium citrate, tartaric acid, potassium sorbate and coloring and flavoring agents. The glazing gel is added to the finished food product by dripping, dipping or by brush. The glazing gel market is dominated by the consumption from the baking and confectionary industry. The glazing gel is also used in cold finished food products including meats, poultry, fresh-cut fruits and vegetables and finished retail food products. The glazing gel market is expected to dominate by the high bakery and confectionary producing region globally.

Glazing Gel Market: Segmentation:

The Glazing Gel market is segmented on the basis of origin, application, type, and distribution channel.

On the basis of origin, the glazing gel market can be segmented into natural and synthetic. The natural segment consists of traditional offerings in glazing gel market. The synthetic segment is more customizable and flexible over the application and hence is expected to dominate the glazing gel market over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the glazing gel market can be segmented into bakery, confectionary, dairy, meat and poultry, fresh-cut fruits and vegetables and others. The bakery segment is expected to dominate the glazing gel market over the forecast period since it’s the primary consuming industry for glazing products.

On the basis of type, the glazing gel market is segmented into neutral, mirror, flavored and others. The mirror segment is expected to dominate the glazing gel market resulted by high consumption in the bakery industry.

On the basis of distribution channel, the mutton market is segmented into indirect and direct. The indirect segment is further sub-segmented into modern trade, departmental stores, specialty stores, e-commerce and other store formats.

Glazing Gel Market: Region-wise Outlook:

Europe is expected to dominate the global glazing gel market owing to its bakery and confectionary industry production volume. North America to capture the successive spot in terms of volume consumption over glazing gel market. Asia Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period in glazing gel market owing to the increasing production of the confectionary product in the region. Latin America region to produce a significant amount of revenue from its huge processed meat industry and growing bakery industry over the forecast period.

Glazing Gel Market: Drivers and Restraints:

The glazing gel market is expected to be driven by the growing consumption of retail finished food products globally which consumes a substantial amount of glazing gel to increase product value. Increasing demand for ready-to-eat cut fruits and vegetable globally is anticipated to fuel demand for glazing gel products over the forecast period. The advent of farm to table offerings is anticipated to also boost the demand for glazing gel owing to its property to increase shelf life and product appearance externally.

Glazing Gel Market: Key Players:

The global player for the Glazing Gel market are AUI Fine Foods, Inc., The Red Spoon Co., Signature Brands, LLC., Sprinkles & Co., Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Cargill, Inc., Kerry Group, and Arla Foods

