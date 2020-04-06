Global 3D Tsv Market Professional Survey Report -6, Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure Analysis

Our latest research report entitled 3D TSV Market (by-product (MEMS, imaging and optoelectronics, memory, advanced LED packaging, CMOS image sensors, and others), end-user (automotive, consumer electronics, information technology & telecommunication, aerospace and defense, and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of 3D TSV. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure 3D TSV cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential 3D TSV growth factors.

The forecast 3D TSV Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, 3D TSV on the global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global 3D TSV market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 46.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

3D through-silicon via (TSV) is a high performance interconnect technique that passes through a silicon wafer by a vertical electrical connection. TSV technique is an alternative to wire-bond and flip chips owing to the length of the connections in TSVs are shorter than the traditional technique. Further, advantages of TSVs are lower power consumption, better electrical performance, higher density with wider data width and bandwidth. Through-silicon via (TSV) interconnects have applications in 2.5D TSV and 3D TSV packaging that require very high performance and functionality at the lowest energy. Through-silicon via used in image sensors such as CMOS image sensors and 3D integrated circuits. In 3D integrated circuits, TSV provides shortest chip-to-chip interconnection, smallest pad size, and pitch of interconnects.

Rising demand for miniaturization of electronic device owing to its improved compact size chip architecture drives the growth of 3D TSV market. Further high performance, high density, and power utilization of 3D TSV help in the process of miniaturization of electronic device that fuels the growth 3D TSV market. Moreover, an increase in the adoption of cloud-based storage for packaging applications fuels the growth of 3D TSV market. In cloud-based storage applications, 3D TSV majorly used owing to its ability to transmit high-speed data with lower power consumption. Furthermore, the use of 3D TSV in Dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) that stores each bit of data in a separate tiny capacitor within an integrated circuit propels the growth of 3D TSV market. Development in the smart lighting sectors that are designed for energy efficiency coupled with the growth of 3D TSV market. However, the possibility of fragility while handling the ultra-thin components and thermal issues regarding components hinders the growth of 3D TSV market. On the other hand, thermal issues caused due to a high level of incorporation is a challenging factor for the growth of the 3D TSV market. Technological advancement and applications related to MEMS, memory, imaging, and optoelectronics are expected to provide beneficial opportunities for 3D TSV market.

Among the geographies, Asia Pacific dominated the 3D TSV market. In this region, demand for a 3D integrated circuit using TSV technology has resulted in the adoption of 3D TSV technology. Increasing demand for new memory technology and the huge presence of market players in Asia Pacific region fuels the growth of 3D TSV market. Intensifying research and development activities regarding the design of 3D integrated circuits in North America and Europe region boosts the growth of 3D TSV market in the region. The growth in the European region is owing to the high and improved electronics products having a small form factor and reduced power consumption along with low cost. Advancement in the semiconductor industries has led the Latin America and African regions to grow at a favorable pace.

Market Segmentation by Product

The report on global 3D TSV market covers segments such as product and end-user. On the basis of product, the sub-markets include mems, imaging and optoelectronics, memory, advanced led packaging, CMOS image sensors, and others. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include automotive, consumer electronics, information technology & telecommunication, aerospace and defense, and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Intel Corporation, Amkor Technology, Broadcom Ltd, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd., TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, United Microelectronics Corporation, TEZZARON, and Xilinx Inc.

