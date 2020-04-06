Global Cardiology Surgery, Devices and Drugs Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2023

New Study On “2018-2023 Cardiology Surgery, Devices and Drugs Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

— Global Cardiology Surgery, Devices and Drugs Industry

The global cardiology devices & drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% for the forecasted period of 2018-2023. The report covers three major segments of interventional cardiology market which include surgeries, devices, and drugs. As per WHO more than 17 million people died due to CVD in 2015 which makes is the number one cause of death globally. Some of the major CVDs include coronary heart diseases, stroke, hypertensive heart diseases, inflammatory heart diseases, rheumatoid heart diseases and others. Coronary heart diseases are the leading cause of death followed by strokes. The prevalence and incidence rate of heart diseases are on a rise; especially in major emerging countries such as India, China, and Japan. The market of cardiology surgery, devices and drugs are also on a rise.

One of the major factors driving the market is medical tourism. Especially in emerging markets such as India, ASEAN countries and China, the cost of surgery and treatment for cardiovascular diseases is low. In India, a heart surgery costs around $1,500 whereas in the United States it costs 5 to 10 times more than India. Hence, many Americans prefer to travel to India for their treatment.

North America is the leading market with highest market share. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8 percent. North American marker is followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world. Asia Pacific market is expected to have highest CAGR of 9.5% for the forecasted period of 2018-2023.

Key companies profiled in the report includes Pfizer, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, Boston Scientific Corp., Medtronic, Sun Pharma, Roche Bayer and others.

The Market Segmentation includes:

Cardiology Devices

Cardiology Drugs Market by Indications

Cardiology Drugs Market by Mechanism of Action

Cardiology Surgeries

The Report Covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global cardiology surgery devices drugs market

In-depth analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global cardiology surgery devices drugs market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Interventional Cardiology Surgery, Devices and Drugs market

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

Some Major Points from Table of content:

CHAPTER 1. REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

CHAPTER 2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. GAP ANALYSIS

2.2. ANALYST & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.2.1.1. INCREASING TREND OF MINIMALLY INVASIVE TECHNOLOGY

2.2.1.2. GROWING ANEURSYM REPAIR SURGERY MARKET

2.2.1.3. INCREASING MARKET OF ANTIDOTES DRUGS

2.2.1.4. LOW COST TREATMENT IN THE EMERGING ECONOMIES

2.2.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.2.3. CONCLUSION

2.3. REGULATIONS

2.3.1. TAX LAWS

2.3.1.1. UNITED STATES

2.3.1.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.3.1.3. CHINA

2.3.1.4. INDIA

2.3.2. DRUGS AND DEVICE REGULATIONS

2.3.2.1. UNITED STATES

2.3.2.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.3.2.3. CHINA

2.3.2.4. INDIA

2.3.2.5. REST OF THE WORLD

2.4. TYPE OF CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES

2.4.1. CORONARY HEART DISEASES

2.4.2. STROKE

2.4.3. HYPERTENSIVE HEART DISEASES

2.4.4. INFLAMMATORY HEART DISEASES

2.4.5. RHEUMATIC HEART DISEASES

2.4.6. OTHER HEART DISEASES

CHAPTER 3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. INCREASING INCIDENCE AND PREVALENCE OF CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES

3.1.2. MEDICAL TOURISM IN EMERGING MARKET

3.1.3. INNOVATIONS AND DEVELOPMENT OF NEW PRODUCTS

3.1.4. AVAILABILITY OF REMOTE MONITORING SOLUTIONS

3.1.5. RISING HEALTHCARE EXPENDITURE

3.2. RESTRAINTS

3.2.1. HIGH COST OF SURGERIES AND MEDICAL DEVICES IN BOTH DEVELOPED AND EMERGING MARKETS

3.2.2. STRICT GOVERNMENT POLICIES

3.3. OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1. EMERGING MARKETS

3.3.2. GROWING HYBRID OPERATING ROOMS MARKET

CHAPTER 4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. BY CARDIOLOGY DEVICES TYPES

4.1.1. ANGIOPLASTY

4.1.2. CARDIOVASCULAR STENTS

4.1.3. CARDIOVASCULAR CATHETERS

4.1.4. CARDIAC RHYTHM MANAGEMENT

4.1.5. CARDIOVASCULAR ASSISTIVE DEVICES

4.2. BY CARDIOLOGY DRUGS TYPES

4.2.1. ANTITHROMBOTIC DRUGS

4.2.2. ANTIDYSLIPIDEMIC DRUGS

4.2.3. ANTIHYPERTENSIVE DRUGS

4.2.4. ANTI STROKE DRUGS

4.3. BY CARDIOLOGY DRUGS BY MECHANISM

4.3.1. BETA BLOCKERS

4.3.2. BETA AGONISTS

4.3.3. ALPHA BLOCKERS

4.3.4. ALPHA AGONISTS

4.3.5. SODIUM CHANNEL BLOCKERS

4.3.6. CALCIUM CHANNEL BLOCKERS

4.3.7. VASODILATORS

4.3.8. RENIN INHIBITORS

4.3.9. ANGIOTENSIN RECEPTOR BLOCKERS

4.3.10. DIURETICS

4.3.11. THROMBOLYTICS

4.4. BY CARDIOLOGY SURGERIES TYPES

4.4.1. CORONARY ARTERY BYPASS GRAFTING

4.4.2. TRANSMYOCARDIAL LASER REVASCULARIZATION

4.4.3. HEART VALVE REPAIR

4.4.4. ARRHYTHMIA TREATMENT

4.4.5. ANEURYSM REPAIR

4.4.6. HEART TRANSPLANT

CHAPTER 5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1. KEY STRATEGIES

CHAPTER 6. REGIONAL ANALYSIS

6.1. NORTH AMERICA

6.1.1. UNITED STATES

6.1.2. CANADA

6.2. EUROPE

6.2.1. UNITED KINGDOM

6.2.2. FRANCE

6.2.3. GERMANY

6.2.4. ITALY

6.2.5. SPAIN

6.3. ASIA PACIFIC

6.3.1. INDIA

6.3.2. CHINA

6.3.3. JAPAN

6.3.4. REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

6.4. REST OF THE WORLD

CHAPTER 7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. PFIZER

7.2. SANOFI S.A.

7.3. ASTRAZENECA

7.4. NOVARTIS

7.5. BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB

Continued…..

