Global Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market Segmentation By Product Types And Application With Forecast To 2023

Clinical trials are defined as research studies undertaken to successfully test a drug or a medical device before launching the product in the market. These studies are pivotal as the data generated in these studies forms the basis for the approval process of a drug or a medical device.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Increase in the number of clinical trials can be attributed to the implementation of CTMS. Consequently, the number of clinical trials conducted in multiple regions has increased. Demand for managing data obtained from such trials to compare, overlap, and process is high. As a result, adoption of CTMS is rapidly increasing.

The global Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

ArisGlobal

Bioclinica

Bio-Optronics

Datatrak International

DSG(Document Solutions Group)

eClinForce

ERT

Forte Research Systems

Medidata Solutions

Mednet Solutions

Merge Healthcare

Oracle

Parexel International

Veeva Systems

Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware

Software

Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies

CROs

Others

