Global Digital Door Lock System Industry -6 Market Research Report Popular Trends & Technological Advancements, Forecast & Opportunities

Our latest research report entitled Digital Door Lock System Market (by type (biometrics, keypad locks, RFID locks), end user (government, commercial, industrial, residential)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Digital Door Lock System. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Digital Door Lock System cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Digital Door Lock System growth factors.

The forecast Digital Door Lock System Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Digital Door Lock System on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global digital door lock system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 31.6% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

A digital door lock is an electronic locking device installed on the doors that open wirelessly with an authorized user’s authentication. These devices are used to provide authorization to the authenticated person. A person can enter a passcode, RFID card, or biometric information to unlock the digital door. In addition, digital door locks can be controlled and monitored remotely using the automated system also it can be operated through various apps on user’s smartphones. Digital door lock system records biometric information and if a person has access to the lock it will send the release signal to the lock. Digital door lock system is one of the most secure methods of access control because it keeps track of exactly who has opened a lock. As a connected device, smart locks can be considered a part of the internet of things (IoT).

The increasing conception of home automation acts as the major driver for the digital door lock system market. The rising concerns regarding personal safety in residential as well as commercial buildings are one of the major factors drives the growth of the digital door lock system market. Furthermore, advancement in technology such as face recognition, fingerprint recognition, and capacitive touch screens are enhancing the consumer experience and proliferating adoption of digital door lock system that is boosting the growth of digital door lock system market. The digital door lock provides remote access facility in datacenter and utility facilities. Furthermore, rising demand for efficient and cost-effective digital door security systems and solutions at workplaces fuels the growth of the global digital door lock systems market. In addition, Smartphone penetration is sustaining the expansion of the market for digital door locks. However, less adaptability to change from conventional mechanical locks to digital locks hampers the growth of the digital door lock system market. Furthermore, the high cost of digital door locks curtails market growth. Moreover, Governments initiatives to develop smart cities are providing a beneficial opportunity for digital door lock system market.

The North America region holds the largest market share across the globe owing to increased security and safety concerns. The high consumer awareness and technological enhancements also promote the growth of the digital door lock system market in the region. In North America, digital door lock systems offer beneficial growth opportunities owing to the rising demand for efficient and cost-effective digital door security systems during the forecast period. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the digital door lock system market owing to increasing urbanization and surge in penetration of internet-based services. The growing trend of smart homes market in the Indian and Chinese market drives the digital door lock system market in the Asia Pacific regions.

Market Segmentation by Type

The report on global digital door lock system market covers segments such as type, and end user. On the basis of type, the global digital door lock system market is categorized into biometrics, keypad locks, and RFID locks. On the basis of the end user, the global digital door lock system market is categorized into government, commercial, industrial, and residential.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global digital door lock system market such as ASSA ABLOY Group, Ozone Overseas Pvt. Ltd., Safewise, Kwikset, Samsung SDS, Godrej, Honeywell International, Inc, Siemens AG, Hitachi Ltd., and dormakaba Group.

