Global Food Colors Market Is Expected To Have the Highest Growth Rate During 2018-2023

Global Food Colors Market to reach USD 3.01 billion by 2025. Global Food Colors Market valued approximately USD 1.81 billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.82% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The market growth is primarily attributed to the increase in global population which is anticipated to result in risen needs for food & beverage products. Food coloring, or color additive, maybe a pigment dye, or any substance that imparts color when added to any food or drinking product. They come in multiple forms namely: liquids, powders, gels, and pastes.

The regional analysis of Global Food Colors Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Synthetic

Yellow No. 6

Yellow No. 5

Red 40/Allura Red

Others

Natural

Astaxanthin

Annatto

Beta Carotene

Anthocyanin

Others

Natural Identical

Canthaxanthin

Other Mixed Carotene

Curcumin

Lutein

Titanium Dioxide

Lycopene

Others

Caramel

By Application:

Non-Dairy Food

Dairy Food

CSDs & Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Alcoholic Beverages

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include DSM, BASF, Danisco, Cargill, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Naturex, Sethness Products, Lycored Ltd, CHR Hansen, GNT Group, and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

Target Audience of the Food Colors Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

nvestors

