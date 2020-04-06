Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Immunology Drugs Market Size Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 8.2% to $113 Billion In 2023” to its huge collection of research reports.



Global Immunology Drugs Market



Immune-mediated inflammatory diseases are a common set of chronic disorders that affect 5-7% of people in Western populations.

Although they are often disparate in terms of their symptoms and key patient demographics, they are pathophysiologically linked, being characterized by dysregulation of immune pathways and an inappropriate immune response.

This report covers all immunological disorders, but there is a particular focus on four key diseases, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease and graft versus host disease/transplant rejection, as these conditions have the largest pipelines within the therapy area.

The market size for immunology therapeutics was valued at $65.1 billion in 2016 and it is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% to $113 billion in 2023.

Scope

The immunology market landscape is expected to change. Biosimilar competition is expected to affect the revenue of the big blockbuster drugs, and novel targets are expected to enter the market and drive market growth.

Overall, there are 2,070 immunology products in the pipeline.

Which molecular targets are most prominent within the pipeline?

How do the key indications differ in terms of molecule type?

How does the composition of the pipeline compare with that of the existing market?

What mechanisms of action are most common for pipeline drugs?

Which products will contribute to market growth most, and which will achieve blockbuster status?

Will the current market leaders retain their dominance over the forecast period, and how is their revenue share of the dermatology market set to change?

What CAGR will these companies register in the forecast period?

How many strategic consolidations have been completed in the past decade?

Which types of assets attract the largest deal values?

