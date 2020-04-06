Global Modular Construction Market Is Expected To Have the Highest Growth Rate During 2018-2023

Global Modular Construction Market to reach USD 149.4 billion by 2025. Global Modular Construction Market valued approximately USD 85 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.30% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Modular construction is prefabricated buildings that are manufactured in a plant. It offers significant advantages compared to conventional buildings such as cost effective, flexibility, shorter time to completion amongst others.

The Modular Construction Market is driven by the growth in construction and infrastructure industries. With the rising industrialization, the need for time saving construction methods are required, which has widened the scope of modular construction. Modular construction gets rid of jobsite issues such as access routes and traffic or security and storage of materials. Factories are typically located next to shipping hubs, aiding the flow of materials while reducing shipping costs. It is thus, a cost-effective method of prefabricated construction. Furthermore, this kind of construction is highly dependent on the applications such as commercial, residential, infrastructure among others. With rapid industrialization in APAC region, the demand for infrastructure has gone up. This has fueled the demand for modular construction in the region.

Get Sample copy of the report at https://www.researchreportsinc.com/sample-request?id=152822

The regional analysis of Global Modular Construction Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the modular construction market in 2017, in terms of value. China contributes a major share to the Asia Pacific modular construction market. Increasing urbanization, increasing demand for buildings at affordable costs, and favorable policies and plans are driving the demand for modular construction in the region. Chinese prefabrication manufacturers are further collaborating with global manufacturers to solve their crisis for house

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Permanent

Relocatable

By Material:

Precast Concrete

Steel

Wood

Plastic

By Module:

Sided Module

Open-Sided Modules

Partially Open-Sided Modules

Mixed Modules & Floor Cassettes

Module Supported by A Primary Structure

By End-Use Sector

Housing

Commercial

Healthcare

Education

Industrial

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Red Sea Housing, Atco, Vinci, Skanska AB, Algeco Scotsman, Kef Kattera, Modular Space Corporation, Dubox, Alta-fab Structure, Wernick Group and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Modular Construction Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Grab Discount On this report at https://www.researchreportsinc.com/check-discount?id=152822

Table of Content

Global Modular Construction Industry Market Analysis & Forecast 2018-2023

Chapter 1 Modular Construction Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Modular Construction Industry

Chapter 3 Global Modular Construction Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Modular Construction Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

Chapter 5 Global Modular Construction Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2013-2018)

Chapter 6 Global Modular Construction Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Modular Construction Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Global Modular Construction Manufacturers Analysis

Chapter 9 Modular Construction Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 10 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 11 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 12 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13 Global Modular Construction Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Modular Construction market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Modular Construction market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Modular Construction players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Modular Construction with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Modular Construction submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Reasons for Buying this Report:

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

Buy this report https://researchreportsinc.com/checkout/?add-to-cart=152822&&attribute_pa_choose-license=single-user&&quantity=1

About us:

Research reports Inc. is one of the leading destinations for market research reports across all industries, companies, and technologies. Our repository features an exhaustive list of market research reports from thousands of publishers worldwide contact us for your special interest needs and we will get in touch within 24hrs to help you find the market research report you need. With our expertise and research offerings, we ensure we deliver on all your requirements, whether you’re looking for industry analysis or market trends or anything else, first time and every time!

Contact Us-

Address- 766, 99 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005, United States

Email us- [email protected]

Call us- +18554192424 +4403308087757