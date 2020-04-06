GLOBAL NATURAL MENTHOL MARKET 2019- INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST BY 2025
Menthol is an organic compound with the chemical formula C10H20O that occurs naturally in mint and some other plants. It can be extracted from the leaves by distillation, and it can be made synthetically.
Rising demand from Asia-Pacific region a major driver for the growth of the market.
Global Natural Menthol market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Natural Menthol.
This report researches the worldwide Natural Menthol market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Natural Menthol breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Natural Menthol capacity, production, value, price and market share of Natural Menthol in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Agson Global
Symrise
Nantong Menthol Factory
Takasago
Tienyuan Chem
Arora Aromatics
Fengle Perfume
BASF
Swati Menthol & Allied Chem
Nectar Lifesciences
Bhagat Aromatics
KM Chemicals
Silverline Chemicals
Yinfeng Pharma
Great Nation Essential Oils
Ifan Chem
Natural Menthol Breakdown Data by Type
Food Grade Menthol
Pharmaceutical Grade Menthol
Natural Menthol Breakdown Data by Application
Oral Hygiene
Pharmaceuticals
Tobacco
Confectionaries
Other
Natural Menthol Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Natural Menthol Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
