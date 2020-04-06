Global Pico Projector Market : Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges by

Our latest research report entitled Pico Projector Market (by-product (embedded, stand-alone pico projector, USB pico projector), technology (liquid-crystal-on-silicon, digital light processing, laser beam steering), end-user (retail, automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Pico Projector. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Pico Projector cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Pico Projector growth factors.

The forecast Pico Projector Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Pico Projector on the global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global pico projector market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.12% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Pico projector is a small hardware device designed to project content from a camera, smartphone, tablet or memory device onto a wall or other flat surface. Pico projectors are also known as a pocket projector, handheld or mobile projector. These projectors are very compact and designed to take the place of conventional, bulky projectors for presentations and media viewing. Pico-projectors are small, but they can show large displays. They are flexible in nature and can be connected to the number of devices such as DVD players, Laptops, PC, gaming stations, and cell phones. Hence, the user can easily carry it. Pico projector uses laser light sources or an LED, which eradicates the need for lamp replacement over the functional life of a pico. Pico projectors can make bared eyes 3D motion pictures with high resolution. Viewers can watch movies and play games with the glass-free environment. At present, USB pico projectors, media player and standalone pico projectors have a higher demand than embedded projectors as they are yet to capture the market. Different technologies merged in pico projectors are Laser-Beam-Steering (LBS), Digital Light Processing (DLP) and Liquid Crystal-on-Silicon (LCoS).

The demand for the pico projector market is growing owing to increasing the usage of pico projectors in different areas. The reducing average selling price, introduction of high definition pico projector and addition of pico projector in portable consumer electronics drives the market. Further, the development of head-up display is also boosting the market growth. The portability and compatibility of pico projector with 3G/4G and Wi-Fi technologies are also supporting the growth of this market. The developments in consumer electronics are providing an abundant growth opportunity for the global pico projector market. The implanting of pico projector modules into other devices such as digital cameras, digital photo frames, portable media players, digital camcorders, laptops, mobile TV, and portable gaming devices is boosting the market forward. Moreover, strong economic growth and increasing consumers’ disposable income projected to drive the growth of the market in consumer electronics applications and automobiles. Besides, the arrival of the internet and increasing adoption of smart devices is also anticipated to support the growth of the pico projector market in the coming years. On the other side, low brightness offered by LED-based projector and safety issues with laser beam steering based pico projectors is two major factors hampering the growth of the pico projector market.

In terms of geographic, North America is expected to dominate the pico projector market followed by Asia Pacific region. The key factor driving the growth of this market in the North America region is the investments in the consumer market. Further, the strong domestic consumption in the automotive, healthcare, education and research markets are also driving the market. The growth in the Asia Pacific region is dominated by China, Korea, and Japan, as China being the manufacturing hub for consumer electronic devices. The growth in the Asia Pacific region is credited to the growing demand for innovations, the huge demand for pico projectors from consumer electronics, business, and education segment.

Market Segmentation by Product, Technology

The report on global pico projector market covers segments such as product, technology, and end-user. On the basis of product, the sub-markets include embedded pico projector, stand-alone pico projector, and USB pico projector. On the basis of technology, the sub-markets include liquid-crystal-on-silicon, digital light processing, and laser beam steering. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include retail, automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics, and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Samsung, Optoma, Texas Instruments, Inc., Sony Corporation, LG Electronics, Philips, Syndiant, Inc., Microvision, Inc., Acer, Inc., and Aiptek International, Inc.

