Global Polyester Tire Fabric Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Polyester Tire Fabric market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polyester Tire Fabric volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polyester Tire Fabric market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hyosung

Kordsa Global

Kolon Industries

SRF Ltd

Kordarna Plus

Maduratex

Performance Fibers

Teijin

Milliken & Company

Far Eastern

Cordenka

Firestone Fibers & Textile

Century Enka

Helon Polytex

Dikai

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

All-Steel Tire Fabric

Bias Tyre Fabric

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Polyester Tire Fabric Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyester Tire Fabric

1.2 Polyester Tire Fabric Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyester Tire Fabric Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 All-Steel Tire Fabric

1.2.3 Bias Tyre Fabric

1.3 Polyester Tire Fabric Segment by Application

1.3.1 Polyester Tire Fabric Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Global Polyester Tire Fabric Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Polyester Tire Fabric Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Polyester Tire Fabric Market Size

1.5.1 Global Polyester Tire Fabric Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Polyester Tire Fabric Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Polyester Tire Fabric Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polyester Tire Fabric Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Polyester Tire Fabric Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Polyester Tire Fabric Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Polyester Tire Fabric Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Polyester Tire Fabric Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Polyester Tire Fabric Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Polyester Tire Fabric Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Polyester Tire Fabric Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Polyester Tire Fabric Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Polyester Tire Fabric Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Polyester Tire Fabric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Polyester Tire Fabric Production

3.4.1 North America Polyester Tire Fabric Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Polyester Tire Fabric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Polyester Tire Fabric Production

3.5.1 Europe Polyester Tire Fabric Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Polyester Tire Fabric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Polyester Tire Fabric Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Polyester Tire Fabric Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Polyester Tire Fabric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Polyester Tire Fabric Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Polyester Tire Fabric Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Polyester Tire Fabric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Polyester Tire Fabric Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Polyester Tire Fabric Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Polyester Tire Fabric Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Polyester Tire Fabric Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Polyester Tire Fabric Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Polyester Tire Fabric Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Polyester Tire Fabric Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Polyester Tire Fabric Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Polyester Tire Fabric Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Polyester Tire Fabric Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Polyester Tire Fabric Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Polyester Tire Fabric Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Polyester Tire Fabric Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Polyester Tire Fabric Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polyester Tire Fabric Business

7.1 Hyosung

7.1.1 Hyosung Polyester Tire Fabric Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Polyester Tire Fabric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Hyosung Polyester Tire Fabric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Kordsa Global

7.2.1 Kordsa Global Polyester Tire Fabric Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Polyester Tire Fabric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Kordsa Global Polyester Tire Fabric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Kolon Industries

7.3.1 Kolon Industries Polyester Tire Fabric Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Polyester Tire Fabric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Kolon Industries Polyester Tire Fabric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 SRF Ltd

7.4.1 SRF Ltd Polyester Tire Fabric Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Polyester Tire Fabric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 SRF Ltd Polyester Tire Fabric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Kordarna Plus

7.5.1 Kordarna Plus Polyester Tire Fabric Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Polyester Tire Fabric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Kordarna Plus Polyester Tire Fabric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Maduratex

7.6.1 Maduratex Polyester Tire Fabric Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Polyester Tire Fabric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Maduratex Polyester Tire Fabric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Performance Fibers

7.7.1 Performance Fibers Polyester Tire Fabric Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Polyester Tire Fabric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Performance Fibers Polyester Tire Fabric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Teijin

7.8.1 Teijin Polyester Tire Fabric Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Polyester Tire Fabric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Teijin Polyester Tire Fabric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Milliken & Company

7.9.1 Milliken & Company Polyester Tire Fabric Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Polyester Tire Fabric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Milliken & Company Polyester Tire Fabric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Far Eastern

7.10.1 Far Eastern Polyester Tire Fabric Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Polyester Tire Fabric Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Far Eastern Polyester Tire Fabric Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Cordenka

7.12 Firestone Fibers & Textile

7.13 Century Enka

7.14 Helon Polytex

7.15 Dikai

8 Polyester Tire Fabric Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Polyester Tire Fabric Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Polyester Tire Fabric

8.4 Polyester Tire Fabric Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Polyester Tire Fabric Distributors List

9.3 Polyester Tire Fabric Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Polyester Tire Fabric Market Forecast

11.1 Global Polyester Tire Fabric Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Polyester Tire Fabric Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Polyester Tire Fabric Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Polyester Tire Fabric Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Polyester Tire Fabric Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Polyester Tire Fabric Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Polyester Tire Fabric Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Polyester Tire Fabric Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Polyester Tire Fabric Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Polyester Tire Fabric Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Polyester Tire Fabric Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Polyester Tire Fabric Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Polyester Tire Fabric Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Polyester Tire Fabric Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Polyester Tire Fabric Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Polyester Tire Fabric Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

