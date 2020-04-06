Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Fibers Market to Reach US$ 592.16 Mn by 2026 | TMR

Polyvinyl Alcohol Fibers Market – Snapshot

Polyvinyl alcohol fibers are manufactured from polyvinyl alcohol resins. They were developed in Japan and were first commercialized by Kuraray Co. Ltd. Polyvinyl alcohol fibers are employed in textiles, fabrics, and clothing applications. These fibers are popular in Asia by the name of Vinylon. Polyvinyl alcohol fibers are also used in cement additives, nonwovens, and other applications such as ropes, tire cords, and fishing nets. In terms of production, Japan-based Kuraray Co. Ltd dominates the market. Production of polyvinyl alcohol fibers is concentrated in China and Japan. Many China-based players operate in the polyvinyl alcohol fibers market.

The global polyvinyl alcohol fibers market was valued at US$ 425.02 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.85% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report titled ‘Polyvinyl Alcohol Fibers Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026,’ published by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The global polyvinyl alcohol fibers market is driven by the rise in demand for polyvinyl alcohol fibers as substitute for asbestos in the cement additives segment. In terms of production and demand, Asia Pacific accounts for the dominant share of the global polyvinyl alcohol fibers market.

Request A Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2948

Rise in Use of Polyvinyl Alcohol Fibers as Substitute for Asbestos Projected to Boost Market

Polyvinyl alcohol fibers are used in engineered cementitious composites (ECC), as they provide reinforcement to the concrete. Cement additives is a key application segment of the polyvinyl alcohol fibers market. Polyvinyl alcohol fiber based cement additives possess high tensile strength and high modulus of elasticity. Polyvinyl alcohol fiber-based concrete is extensively used in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It is preferred as an alternative for environmentally detrimental asbestos. The use of asbestos in roofing and construction purposes is banned in several regions of the world due to the harmful effects of asbestos on human health. Thus, adoption of polyvinyl alcohol fibers as substitute for asbestos is expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

Volatility in Prices of Raw Materials and Presence of Substitute Products Hampering Polyvinyl Alcohol Fibers Market

Polyvinyl alcohol fibers are produced from polyvinyl alcohol resins. These resin are downstream products of the vinyl acetate value chain. They are produced from petrochemical feedstock. The prices of petrochemical feedstock are volatile and fluctuate on a daily basis. This causes volatility in prices of the fiber, thereby hampering the polyvinyl alcohol fibers market. Presence of substitute materials in target applications of polyvinyl alcohol fibers is also hindering the market. Just a few producers of polyvinyl alcohol fibers operate in the market. This further restrains the demand for polyvinyl alcohol fibers.

For More Industrial Insights Get PDF Brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2948

Monopolistic Nature of Polyvinyl Alcohol Market

The polyvinyl alcohol fibers market is monopolistic. It is dominated by Kuraray Co. Ltd. Production in primarily concentrated in Japan and China. The competition is high in China due to the presence of large numbers of players producing polyvinyl alcohol fibers. Key players operating in the market include Unitika Ltd., Anuhi Wanwei Group, Sinopec SVW, Nitivy Ltd., Nycon Corporation, and MiniFiber.