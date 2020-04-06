Graphite Electrode Market Operational Strategies to 2019- Showa Denko K.K, Fangda Carbon, GrafTech, Graphite India Limited (GIL), HEG Limited, Tokai Carbon, Jilin Carbon, Yangzi Carbon, Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd, SEC, Nippon Carbon

Graphite Electrodes are used for the recycling of steel in the electric arc furnace industry. It has programmable properties, like Good electrical conductivity, High resistance to thermal shock, high mechanical strength.

The Graphite Electrodes industry was 1070 K Tons in 2016 and is projected to reach 1472 K Tons by 2020, at a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 8.29% between 2016 and 2020.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant products types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2125780

The global Graphite Electrode market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Graphite Electrode volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Graphite Electrode market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Showa Denko K.K

Fangda Carbon

GrafTech

Graphite India Limited (GIL)

HEG Limited

Tokai Carbon

Jilin Carbon

Yangzi Carbon

Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd

SEC

Nippon Carbon

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Regular Power (RP) Graphite Electrodes

High Power (HP) Graphite Electrodes

Ultra High Power (UHP) Graphite Electrodes

Segment by Application

Electric ARC Furnace Steel

Others (Phosphorus, Silicon, etc)

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Graphite Electrode Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Graphite Electrode

1.2 Graphite Electrode Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Graphite Electrode Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Regular Power (RP) Graphite Electrodes

1.2.3 High Power (HP) Graphite Electrodes

1.2.4 Ultra High Power (UHP) Graphite Electrodes

1.3 Graphite Electrode Segment by Application

1.3.1 Graphite Electrode Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Electric ARC Furnace Steel

1.3.3 Others (Phosphorus, Silicon, etc)

1.4 Global Graphite Electrode Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Graphite Electrode Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Graphite Electrode Market Size

1.5.1 Global Graphite Electrode Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Graphite Electrode Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Graphite Electrode Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Graphite Electrode Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Graphite Electrode Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Graphite Electrode Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Graphite Electrode Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Graphite Electrode Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Graphite Electrode Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Graphite Electrode Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Get Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-graphite-electrode-market-research-report-2019-report.html/toc

3 Global Graphite Electrode Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Graphite Electrode Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Graphite Electrode Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Graphite Electrode Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Graphite Electrode Production

3.4.1 North America Graphite Electrode Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Graphite Electrode Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Graphite Electrode Production

3.5.1 Europe Graphite Electrode Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Graphite Electrode Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Graphite Electrode Production (2014-2019)

Continue…

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow me on @ https://marketsizeinfo.blogspot.in/