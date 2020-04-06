Green Concrete Market Popular Trends to 2019- Gammon, Wagners, Hanson, Bonded Hudson NY, Metromix, The QUIKRETE Companies, Sika Corporation U.S., Holcim

Concrete which is made from concrete wastes that are eco-friendly are called as Green concrete.

Asia Pacific is expected to be promising market for green concrete in near future over rapid increment in construction expenditure by governments of India and China. Supportive government policies such as tax reliefs and introduction of foreign direct investment in India to promote infrastructural development are likely to augment the demand for green concrete. Government of India announced 12th Five Year Plan, aims to increase expenditure on infrastructural development in construction of houses, offices, roads and rails. The policy is aimed at regulating norms of foreign direct investment and promotes private public partnerships which are expected to increase demand for construction materials.

The global Green Concrete market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Green Concrete volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Green Concrete market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

