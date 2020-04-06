High demand for food-grade guar gum for bakery & confectionery products is fuelling Guar Gum Market

The global guar gum market is expected to see a remarkable growth in the years to come owing to the rising demand for convenience food as per the changing habits of people. Guar gum is a natural gum made from guar beans. It has high molecular weight carbohydrate polymer and is made up of a large number of galactose and mannose units combined together. Guar gum powder provides an excellent thickening consistency that can provides up to eight times the original consistency of other gums. Thus, guar gums can be effectively used in lot of food products including dressings, baking mixes, and milk products as well.

The two variations of the global guar gum market are based on grade, application, and function. As per the segmentation by grade, the market is classified into pharmaceutical grade, industrial grade, and food grade. Based on classification by application, the global market for guar gum is categorized into cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and oil and gas. With respect to segmentation by function, the global market for guar gum is grouped into friction reducer, binder, gelling and thickening agent, and stabilizer and emulsifier.

The report presented above is a complete evaluation of the global guar gum market with large focus on market dynamics. It includes the market drivers, restraints, and trends and opportunities. It also offers geographical and other segmentation studies of the market.

Global Guar Gum Market: Trends and Opportunities

The demand for guar gum is likely to increase in the coming years because of its multiple uses in confections, baked food products, pet food, beverages and frozen food products. Apart from this, they are also used in the pharmaceutical industry as well for making tablets as disintegrating agent and binder. They are also used in the tablet making for micro-encapsulating drugs. While in capsule making, guar gum acts as a dietary fiber. However, guar gums have also made their entry and usage into the cosmetic industry and have various uses like thickener, while acting as a protective colloid in lotions, creams, and other skin care products.

Guar gum displays excellent thickening and film-forming properties and has great demand in the printing, finishing as well as textile industries. But the main and most dominant demand for guar gum is seen to be from the food packaging industry. These factors are all expected to drive the market for future growth and production of the market globally.

Global Guar Gum Market: Regional Analysis

The global market for guar gum could be categorized into the regions of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Among these, the North American region is seen to be dominating the region because of large number of contributions from both Canada and the U.S., because of their expanding food and beverage industry.

Apart from North America, the region estimated to overpower the global market for guar gum is Asia Pacific region. This is because of the growing manufacturing facilities in the region that is mostly taking place in the developing regions of Australia, China, and India. These countries are yet to offer lucrative opportunities and is thus, estimated to dominate the market for guar gum in the coming years.

Global Guar Gum Market: Companies Mentioned

Prominent players of the global guar gum market are Hindustan Gums and Chemicals, Vikas WSP Limited, The L.R. Industries, Chimique (India) Ltd, the USA Guar Gum, Dabur India Ltd., and India Glycols Limited.