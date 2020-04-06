How the Global Twist Opening Cartons Market is Projected to Grow During 2018 – 2028

Twist Opening Cartons Market: An Overview

The packaging manufacturers are achieving new stats by launching new products regularly. One such product is twisted opening cartons. These are the type of cartons which equipped with twist closure on the top. These are made up of paper and paperboard. Twist opening cartons are generally lying under the category of aseptic cartons which are efficient packaging solution to improve the shelf life of products. However, compared to traditional aseptic cartons, twist opening cartons have the unique feel and look, permitting products to stand out on the shelf. These cartons have improved profile, and are simpler to open, easier to pour and better to drink from and reclose. Today, beverage and other liquid food manufacturers are looking forward to providing efficient and gentle packaging type to the customers for the better experience. The outlook for twist opening cartons market is expected to be positive during the next decade.

Twist Opening Cartons Market: Dynamics

The shifting preference of end users from traditional ready to drink packaging solutions to innovative packaging solutions. This factor is expected to fuel the global market during the forecast period. Twist opening cartons are made up of flexible board material, which makes them economical to transport and store. Also, these cartons are available in various sizes ranging from 200 ml to 2000 ml. Also, beverage and dairy products manufacturers provide an eye-catching packaging to enhance their consumer base. Twist opening cartons are easy to open and convenient to drink for children also. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the global twist opening cartons market during the forecast period. Twist opening cartons are suitable for storing milk, edible oils, yogurt, cream, health drinks and other liquid food products. Twist opening cartons provide various advantages including printability, branding and promotion, storage, easy to transport. As these cartons are made up of paperboard, they can be recycled. These factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the global twist opening cartons market during the forecast period. The factor which might hamper the growth of twist opening cartons market is the availability of other alternate packaging solutions in the market.

Twist Opening Cartons Market: Segmentation

Globally, the Twist Opening Cartons market has been segmented on the basis of packaging type, capacity and end use:

On the basis of packaging type, the global twist opening cartons market has been segmented as: Standard,Square,Slim,Other

On the basis of capacity, the global twist opening cartons market has been segmented as: 125 ml,200 ml,250 ml,500 ml and above

On the basis of end use, the global twist opening cartons market has been segmented as: Food & Beverages,Dairy,Pharmaceuticals,Others

On the basis of region, the global twist opening cartons market is segmented as – North America,Latin America,Western Europe,Eastern Europe,Asia Pacific excluding Japan,Middle East & Africa,Japan

North America and Western Europe regions are expected to dominate the global twist opening cartons market. It is attributed to the high consumption of packaged food in the region and changing dietary habits of people. APEJ is expected to witness high growth in the global twist opening cartons market. It is due to rising disposable income and growing standard of living. Mainly in countries such as India and China, the twist opening cartons market is expected to witness immense opportunity. Latin America region is also expected to witness average growth during the next decade. It is due to growing demand of beverages and dairy products in the region. MEA is expected to witness average growth during the forecast period.

Twist Opening Cartons Market: Key players

Few of the leading players operating in the global twist opening cartons market are – Tetra Laval International S.A,Amcor Limited,Bemis Company,Ipi SRL ,Mondi Group Plc,Visy Industries Australia Pty Ltd,Polyoak Packaging,Uflex Ltd.,Agropur Inc.,Steuben Foods