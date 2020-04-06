Ice Wine Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis by Key Players, Segmentation, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast By 2024
Ice wine is a type of dessert wine produced from grapes that have been frozen while still on the vine.
The technical barriers of ice wine are relatively low. The key companies in ice wine market are Inniskillin，Pillitteri Estates，Pelee Island，Peller Estates，Kittling Ridge，Reif Estate Winery，Jackson-Triggs, etc. And the enterprises are concentrated in Canada.
According to applications, ice wine is widely used in Daily Meals，Social Occasions，Entertainment Venues and Other Situations. In 2016, ice wine for Social Occasions occupied 54.03% of total amount.
According to this study, over the next five years the Ice Wine market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Ice Wine business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Ice Wine market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Ice Wine value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
White Ice Wine
Red Ice Wine
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Daily Meals
Social Occasions
Entertainment Venues
Other Situations
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Inniskillin
Pillitteri Estates
Pelee Island
Peller Estates
Kittling Ridge
Reif Estate Winery
Jackson-Triggs
…
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
