In Depth Research: Respiratory Syncytial Virus and Human Parainfluenza Virus 3 Infections Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018

This report provides an overview of the pipeline landscape for the respiratory tract infections respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human parainfluenza virus 3 (HPIV-3).

It provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for RSV and HPIV-3 infections, and features dormant and discontinued products.

RSV infects the lungs and breathing passages. Symptoms include cough, stuffy or runny nose, mild sore throat, earache and fever. HPIV-3 is a life-threatening infection that causes respiratory illnesses in infants and young children. Symptoms include fever, cough runny nose, croup, bronchiolitis, wheezing and sore throat.

Scope

– Which companies are the most active within the pipeline for RSV and HPIV-3 infections?

– Which pharmaceutical approaches are most prominent at each stage of the pipeline and within each indication?

– To what extent do universities and institutions play a role within this pipeline, compared to pharmaceutical companies?

– What are the most important R&D milestones and data publications to have happened within this field?

Reasons to buy

– Understand the overall pipeline, with an at-a-glance overview of all products in therapeutic development for each indication

– Assess the products in development in granular detail, with an up-to-date overview of each individual pipeline program in each indication, and a comprehensive picture of recent updates and milestones for each

– Analyze the companies, institutions and universities currently operating in the pipeline, and the products being fielded by each of these

– Understand the composition of the pipeline in terms of molecule type, molecular target, mechanism of action and route of administration