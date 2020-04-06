Increasing Consumer Adoption to Fuel Demand for Railways Management System Market

Increasing demand for the railways management system is owing to the fact that there is rising need for emergence of IoT (Internet of Things), government initiatives and value-added services in railways. Hyper-urbanization and high demographic growth, especially in the developing nations are driving the global market for railways management system. The evolution of railway traffic management system is additionally attributed to the requirement for advanced transportation groundwork. Manufacturers across the globe are working towards implementing cost-effective solutions and services that would increase capacity, safety-security and punctuality of the rails. Therefore, they are stepping up their efforts by bringing about automated systems with the help of technological advancement. Apart from this, government backing, collaborations with IT vendors for deploying automated models which in turn would help in increasing the efficiency of infrastructures is also expected to influence the global market growth.

A research firm foretells that global market for railways management system will reach a valuation of nearly US$ 5Bn by the end of 2022. In the future years, railways management system introduced by companies such as GAO RFID, S.A, IBM Corporation, General Electric Co., Hitachi, Ltd., Cisco Systems, Thales S.A., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Amadeus IT Group, ABB Limited and Toshiba Corporation will witness a considerable demand world-wide. Some businesses among these have innovated their systems and expanded their product lines. In this duration, the other companies are awaiting approval for their unverified technologies in railways management system.

Cisco Increasing Its Potential in the Global Market by Introducing Wi-Fi Facility in Specific Rails

Cisco along with ScotRail is increasing its potential in the global market by introducing nearly 300Mbps Wi-Fi services on the rails between Edinburgh & Glasgow for the purpose of improving connectivity on the railways of Britain. Project SWIFT, technologically advanced with CGI, the Wittos and Network Rail Telecoms, utilizes current trackside fiber and masts to transmit the signal, during which, additional infrastructure shall be installed by the route. The company is mainly planning to work towards customer-satisfaction and productive travelling. Cellular networks were a cut-throat issue due to irregular coverage & tunnels on routes. Apart from improving productivity, real-time CCTV will help in acquiring information regarding crowds in carriages along with availability of seats. This pilot scheme is expected to influence the entire rail industry on a large-scale.

ABB Supplies On-Board Power & Traction Equipment to Rail Operators

ABB has won a contract from a train manufacturer from Switzerland named Stadler for supplying on-board power & traction equipment to some rail operators of Europe. Traction transformers and traction convertors offered by ABB will be set up on the new FLIRT (Fast Light Innovative Regional Train) train of Stadler, for SOB (Schweizerische Südostbahn) of Switzerland. Also, this new system will be made available in nearly 80 electric trains of Stadler, for intercity and suburban routes in Switzerland from Sweden and Hungary. By transforming electricity from the overhead power positions to voltage levels, which are essential for train motors. These are the systems that supply essential electricity for the power systems. The main aim behind this development is to provide the operators with highly energy efficient and reliable traction systems, both operating on interregional and suburban trains.

