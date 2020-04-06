Innovative Report on Glass-to-metal Seals Market with Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments and Top Companies – Global Forecast to 2024

Industry Overview of Glass-to-metal Seals Market

A Glass-to-Metal seal typically consists of a metal housing, a molded glass-preform and one or several inner conductors. These components are melted in an inert gas atmosphere to form a hermetic seal in a special thermal process at approximately 1000°C.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Glass-to-metal Seals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 1510 million US$ in 2024, from 1200 million US$ in 2019

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers, Schott, Emerson Fusite, SHINKO ELECTRIC, Elan Technology, Winchester Tekna, Electrovac, Hermetic Solutions, VAC-TRON, Amphenol Martec, AMETEK, Koto Electric, SGA Technologies, Rosenberger, Dietze Group, Specialty Seal Group, Complete Hermetics, HS-tech Co.,Ltd., CIT Ireland Limited, Hermetic Seal Technology

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers, North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers, Matched Seals, Compression Seals

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into, Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Military, Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Others, ,

