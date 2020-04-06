Iontophoresis Units Market Scope Emerging Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2028

Research Report on “Iontophoresis Units Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028”.

Iontophoresis is a technique in which electric current is used to transport a medicine, water or chemicals through skin. It is also sometimes called ‘an injection without a needle’ as it is a non-invasive method in which a charged substance of higher concentration is transdermaly administered into the body by applying a small electric charge to the iontophoretic chamber. The iontophoresis units consist of a tray filed with water or other chemicals and the treatment consists of placing either the hands or feet into it.

Also, different medications are used in different therapeutic areas; for instance, dexamethasone is used to control inflammation, chlorine is used to treat scar tissue and tap water is used to treat hyperhidrosis. Iontophoresis units can be portable or bench top and the treatments can be done at home as well as in hospitals due to the ease of use.

Factors driving the Iontophoresis Units Market

The iontophoresis units market is primarily driven by the increasing incidences of prevalent diseases such as hyperhidrosis, rheumatoid arthritis and accidents leading to injuries such as muscle, cartilage, ligament damages. Iontophoresis units have made the administration of drugs easier and hassle-free as no needles are required. Moreover, iontophoresis units can be used by the geriatric population as well as they are easy to set up at home and avoid hospital visits. These units enable efficient and painless procedures, which is propelling the growth of the market.

Iontophoresis units have mild side effects due to tap water iontophoresis; however, these can be prevented by proper preparations. Mild shocks can be prevented if the patients keep their hands and feet in the water trays while the device is switched on. Moreover, open wounds such as cuts and abrasions should be covered with petroleum jelly to minimize discomfort. There are also chances that the skin of the patient may turn red along the water line.

Iontophoresis units have the potential to identify and treat diseases and have a strong outlook in the future with continued investment in many fields such as dentistry due to their needle-less administration. Attributing to their recognition as a medical therapy for the treatment of hyperhidrosis, health insurance companies may cover some costs of treatment involving iontophoresis units.

Not every patient is suitable for treatment with iontophoresis units. If the person is fitted with implants or pace makers, they are not suitable for treatment as it may show adverse effects while using electric stimulations, which can risk the life of the patient.

Regional Market Outlook

Geographically, the iontophoresis units market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa and Japan. The iontophoresis units market in North America is expected to dominate the global iontophoresis units market, followed by Europe. The North America market’s prominence can be attributed to the technological advancements and research and development in the region. Moreover, in regions such as North America and Europe, hospitals and surgical centers opt for technologically advanced methods to improve the treatment methodology, due to the strict regulations regarding patient care and safety. The market of iontophoresis units in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a higher rate with awareness programs. With the rise in the R&D projects in Asian countries such as Japan and Australia, the availability of devices and instruments is expected to grow, which in turn will fuel growth of the iontophoresis units market. These countries are predicted to be the leaders in the upcoming years, owing to the anticipated changes in regulatory policies. In regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America, the iontophoresis units market is expected to register strong revenue growth during the forecast period.

Some of the major players identified in Iontophoresis units market are R.A. FISCHER, Hidrex USA, Chattanooga, ORGANIX GmbH & Co. KG and others. The Companies are involved in collaboration agreements in order to exploit maximum potential. Also they are mainly focused to strengthen the core competencies of their product portfolio. Moreover Research and development is being carried out to increase the usage of Iontophoresis units in other therapeutic applications other than hyperhidrosis.

Iontophoresis Units Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global iontophoresis units market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel and geography.

Based on product type, the global iontophoresis units market has been segmented as:

Portable Bench Top

Based on application, the global iontophoresis units market has been segmented as:

Treatment of diseases such as hyperhidrosis, rheumatoid arthritis, reduction of inflammations and enthesopathic conditions Dentistry Lab Sciences Pain management

Based on distribution channel, the global iontophoresis units market has been segmented as:

Pharmacies Retail stores E-commerce

Based on region, the global iontophoresis units market has been segmented as:

Key data points covered in report

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Report Highlights:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Iontophoresis units market by target areas, therapeutic application , end user and region

Regional level market analysis of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa by method type, end user and country segments

Iontophoresis units market Dynamics & Opportunity Assessment

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Iontophoresis units market system market Size & Forecast 2018-2028

Iontophoresis units market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape, market structure, regulatory scenario

Epidemiology outlook for diseases

Economical spending, regional healthcare outlook, consumer healthcare expenditure

Availability of device, cost of the test, specificity and sensitivity

Strategies for key players and product offerings, Channel strategies, regional foot print, channel footprint

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance in terms of value and volume

