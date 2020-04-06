L-Citrulline Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

L-Citrulline Market 2019

L-Citrulline Market Research Report by Application (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Agriculture/Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals), and Region-Global Forecast to 2023

Market analysis

The growing focus on healthcare has gradually enhanced the nutritional supplements and its demand. The L-citrulline is a major component that is used through the supplements in different sectors that ranges from the cosmetics & personal care and food & beverages. It is a kind of non-essential amino acid that is derived from animals and plants. Admission of the compound can support the creation of nitric corrosive and upgrades the barriers of the immune system making it invulnerable against the chronic diseases. Expanding demand for caffeinated drinks, nutritious refreshments, and sustenance items are factors expected to drive the L-citrulline market development over the forecast period. Utilization of the compound by health conscious and athletes will undoubtedly profit the market in the coming years.

The global L-citrulline market is projected to exhibit a growth rate of 6.16% CAGR, based on its value during the forecast period 2018 to 2023.

Market segmentation

The global L-citrulline market is divided on the basis of its application and regional demand. On the basis of its application, the global L-citrulline market is classified into cosmetics & personal care, food & beverages, agriculture/animal feed and pharmaceuticals.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global L-citrulline market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (U.K.), Santo Jiahe Biotech (China), Premium Ingredient Co., Ltd. (China), MH2 Biochemical Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Wuhan Soleado Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Newseed Chemical Co., Limited (China), Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd. (Japan), TCI Chemicals Private Limited (India), Ningbo Sinorigin Bio-Products Co., Ltd. (China), Merck KGaA (Germany), among others are some of the major players operating in the global L-citrulline market.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Use of L-Citrulline as a Nutritional Supplement in the Food & Beverage Industry

4.2.2 High Adoption Rate in the Healthcare Industry

4.2.3 Drivers Impact Analysis

4.3 Restraint

4.3.1 Sluggish Growth of the Feedstock Industry

4.3.2 Restraint Impact Analysis

4.4 Opportunity & Trend

4.4.1 Adoption of Citrulline Malate in the Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

4.4.2 Increasing Consumer Awareness of L-Citrulline-Based Pre-Workout Supplements

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Supply Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Raw Materials

5.1.2 L-Citrulline Manufacturers

5.1.3 Distribution Channel

5.1.4 Application

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Threat of Rivalry

5.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6 Global L-Citrulline Market, by Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Food & Beverages

6.3 Pharmaceuticals

6.4 Agriculture/Animal Feed

6.5 Cosmetics & Personal Care

7 Global L-Citrulline Market, by Region

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 France

7.3.4 Spain

7.3.5 Italy

7.3.6 Russia

7.3.7 Poland

7.3.8 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 Japan

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Brazil

7.5.2 Mexico

7.5.3 Argentina

7.5.4 Rest of Latin America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Turkey

7.6.2 North Africa

7.6.3 G.C.C

7.6.4 Israel

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Market Strategy Analysis

9 Company Profiles

9.1 Premium Ingredient Co., Ltd

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Overview

9.1.3 Products Offered

9.1.4 Key Developments

9.1.5 SWOT Analysis

9.1.6 Key Strategies

9.2 MH2 Biochemical Co., Ltd

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Financial Overview

9.2.3 Products Offered

9.2.4 Key Developments

9.2.5 SWOT Analysis

9.2.6 Key Strategies

9.3 Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Financial Overview

9.3.3 Products Offered

9.3.4 Key Developments

9.3.5 SWOT Analysis

9.3.6 Key Strategy

9.4 Santou Jiahe Biotech

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Financial Overview

9.4.3 Products Offered

9.4.4 Key Developments

9.4.5 SWOT Analysis

9.4.6 Key Strategies

9.5 Wuhan Soleado Technology Co., Ltd

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Financial Overview

9.5.3 Products Offered

9.5.4 Key Developments

9.5.5 SWOT Analysis

9.5.6 Key Strategy

9.6 Newseed Chemical Co., Limited

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Financial Overview

9.6.3 Products Offered

9.6.4 Key Developments

9.6.5 SWOT Analysis

9.6.6 Key Strategies

9.7 TCI Chemicals (India) Private Limited

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Financial Overview

9.7.3 Products Offered

9.7.4 Key Developments

9.7.5 SWOT Analysis

9.7.6 Key Strategies

9.8 Ningbo Sinorigin Bio-Products Co., Ltd

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Financial Overview

9.8.3 Products Offered

9.8.4 Key Developments

9.8.5 SWOT Analysis

9.8.6 Key Strategies

Continued…..

