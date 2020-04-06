LDPE Films Market to Gain a Stronghold by 2028

LDPE Films Market: An Overview

Low – density polyethylene film (LDPE) is a thermoplastic made by free radical polymerization of ethylene at high temperature and high pressure. LDPE films have low specific gravity which makes it a suitable choice for the flexible packaging industry. LDPE films are widely used in applications such as packaging, over wrapping and lamination. LDPE films have a low tensile strength which can be enhanced by reinforcing LDPE films with glass. The glass reinforced LDPE films have even further applications because of the increased tensile strength. The other advantages of LDPE films include the resistance to moisture at the wide range of temperature. Furthermore, LDPE films provide transparent films which are required in automobiles, electronics industries at a significantly lower price as compared to other packaging films. The ease of printing on the LDPE films makes them convenient for both producers and the customers. This feature of printing provides much information as required by the customers to decide between buying that particular product. Also, LDPE films has high chemical and electrical resistance which contribute to their use in cables and wires insulation.

LDPE Films Market: Dynamics

LDPE films market is expected to have an increased demand because of the various applications and end-use industries. The rising demand for packaged food is expected to drive the LDPE films market. The stringent government reforms on increasing the transparency in the packaging are expected to escalate the LDPE films market. The use of transparent films for the greenhouse in agriculture will promote the demand of LDPE films and increase the LDPE films market. Excellent optical properties of LDPE films and research in optical fiber cable industry offers an opportunity of growth of LDPE films market. The continuous advancement of recycling and biodegradable sector will also add to the growth of LDPE films market. The growing trends in the packaging design, printing will increase the demand of LDPE films market. The increase in demand of linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) films may hamper the LDPE films market because of low cost and eco-friendly nature.

LDPE films Market: Segmentation

Globally the LDPE films market is segmented on the basis of density, packaging type, manufacturing process and end users which are further segmented as –

On the basis of packaging type, the global LDPE films market is segmented as – Bags,Containers,Pouches,Tubes and others

On the basis of manufacturing process, the global LDPE films market is segmented as – Blown film extrusion,Cast film extrusion,Others

On the applications, the global LDPE films market is segmented as – Packaging,Over wrapping,Lamination

On the basis of thickness, the global LDPE films market is segmented as – Less than 50 micron,50- 100 micron,100-200 micron,200 micron and above

On the basis of end use industry, the global LDPE films market is segmented as – Food & Beverages,Personal Care & Cosmetics,Household,Building and Construction, Agriculture, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics,Textile,Others

LDPE films Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically the global LDPE films market has been divided into seven key regions as– North America,Latin America,Eastern Europe,Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ),Middle East & Africa (MEA),Japan

The Asia Pacific market is expected to dominate the growth of the global LDPE films market due to increase in food and beverages packaging industry in this region. The increase in demand for Automobiles and Construction will increase the application further. The Europe and North America LDPE films market are expected to witness a slow growth rate as compared to another region. The Asia – Pacific region represents lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global LDPE films market during the forecast period.

LDPE films Market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global LDPE films market are – AEP Industries Inc.,Borealis AG,Exxon Mobil Corporation,The Dow Chemical Company,Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.,NOVA Chemicals Corporation,Reliance Industries Limited

Many local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the global LDPE films market during the forecast period.