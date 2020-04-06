Molecular Breeding Market 2019-2026 | Top Key Players- Eurofins, SGS, DanBred and Others

The new research from Global QYResearch on Molecular Breeding Market Share Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

Molecular breeding – the application of molecular biology techniques to breeding at the molecular level.

The North American market for molecular breeding is driven by the wide-scale application of molecular breeding techniques on crops such as corn and soybean, coupled with the favorable regulations by the US government toward the application of biotechnology in agriculture. The global Molecular Breeding market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Molecular Breeding volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Molecular Breeding market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Eurofins

Illumina

Thermo Fisher Scientific

SGS

DanBred

Intertek Group

LemnaTec

Charles River

Slipstream Automation

Fruitbreedomics Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Molecular Marker Assisted Breeding

Genetic Modification Breeding Segment by Application

Corn

Wheat

Sorghum

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Molecular Breeding Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Molecular Breeding

1.2 Molecular Breeding Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Molecular Breeding Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Molecular Marker Assisted Breeding

1.2.3 Genetic Modification Breeding

1.3 Molecular Breeding Segment by Application

1.3.1 Molecular Breeding Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Corn

1.3.3 Wheat

1.3.4 Sorghum

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Molecular Breeding Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Molecular Breeding Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Molecular Breeding Market Size

1.5.1 Global Molecular Breeding Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Molecular Breeding Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Molecular Breeding Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Molecular Breeding Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Molecular Breeding Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Molecular Breeding Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Molecular Breeding Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Molecular Breeding Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Molecular Breeding Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Molecular Breeding Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Molecular Breeding Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Molecular Breeding Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Molecular Breeding Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Molecular Breeding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Molecular Breeding Production

3.4.1 North America Molecular Breeding Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Molecular Breeding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Molecular Breeding Production

3.5.1 Europe Molecular Breeding Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Molecular Breeding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Molecular Breeding Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Molecular Breeding Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Molecular Breeding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Molecular Breeding Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Molecular Breeding Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Molecular Breeding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Molecular Breeding Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Molecular Breeding Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Molecular Breeding Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Molecular Breeding Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Molecular Breeding Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Molecular Breeding Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Molecular Breeding Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Molecular Breeding Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Molecular Breeding Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Molecular Breeding Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Molecular Breeding Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Molecular Breeding Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Molecular Breeding Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Molecular Breeding Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Molecular Breeding Business

7.1 Eurofins

7.1.1 Eurofins Molecular Breeding Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Molecular Breeding Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Eurofins Molecular Breeding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Illumina

7.2.1 Illumina Molecular Breeding Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Molecular Breeding Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Illumina Molecular Breeding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.3.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Molecular Breeding Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Molecular Breeding Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Molecular Breeding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 SGS

7.4.1 SGS Molecular Breeding Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Molecular Breeding Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 SGS Molecular Breeding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 DanBred

7.5.1 DanBred Molecular Breeding Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Molecular Breeding Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 DanBred Molecular Breeding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Intertek Group

7.6.1 Intertek Group Molecular Breeding Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Molecular Breeding Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Intertek Group Molecular Breeding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 LemnaTec

7.7.1 LemnaTec Molecular Breeding Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Molecular Breeding Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 LemnaTec Molecular Breeding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Charles River

7.8.1 Charles River Molecular Breeding Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Molecular Breeding Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Charles River Molecular Breeding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Slipstream Automation

7.9.1 Slipstream Automation Molecular Breeding Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Molecular Breeding Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Slipstream Automation Molecular Breeding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Fruitbreedomics

7.10.1 Fruitbreedomics Molecular Breeding Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Molecular Breeding Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Fruitbreedomics Molecular Breeding Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Molecular Breeding Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Molecular Breeding Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Molecular Breeding

8.4 Molecular Breeding Industrial Chain Analysis

