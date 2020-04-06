Morgue Refrigerator Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2028

Research Report on “Morgue Refrigerator Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028”.

A morgue refrigerator is used for the storage of human corpses at low temperatures to avoid decomposition. The temperature within a morgue refrigerator is maintained between -2? and -5 ?C to avoid the decomposition of corpses. Morgue refrigerators are made of stainless steel and hence, have a long lifespan. Dead bodies can be loaded into morgue refrigerators from the front or from the side. Different types of morgue refrigerators with varying capacities, ranging from a single body to fifteen bodies are available in the market. Morgue refrigerators require 230 Volts AC or 440 Volts AC three phase supply. They are also provided with power backup in the event of power failure for the continuous display of chamber temperature.

The primary factor contributing to the rise of the morgue refrigerator market is the rising incidence rate of road accidents across the globe. Academic institutes also require morgue refrigerators as bodies are stored so students and researchers may study the human body structure. Additionally, morgue refrigerators also find significant application in forensic laboratories where bodies are stored until and post performing the post mortem. The availability of different types of morgue refrigerators as per the specific needs of various end user facilities is a key factor contributing to the robust growth of the morgue refrigerator market. On the other hand, lack of healthcare infrastructure in underdeveloped and developing economies might deter the growth of the morgue refrigerator market over the next decade.

Segmentation

The global morgue refrigerator market has been classified on the basis of application, end user and region.

Based on product type, the morgue refrigerator market has been segmented into:

Front Loading Morgue Refrigerator

Side Loading Morgue Refrigerator

Based on capacity, the morgue refrigerator market has been segmented into:

One Body Morgue Refrigerator

Two Body Morgue Refrigerator

Three Body Morgue Refrigerator

Four Body Morgue Refrigerator

Six Body Morgue Refrigerator

Nine Body Morgue Refrigerator

Twelve Body Morgue Refrigerator

Fifteen Body Morgue Refrigerator

Others

Based on end user, the morgue refrigerator market has been segmented into:

Hospitals

Academic and Research Institutes

Forensic Laboratories

The global morgue refrigerator market is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period, due to the increasing interest towards research on the human body at research and academic institutes. Manufacturers of morgue refrigerators emphasize on collaborating with hospitals directly to upsurge their sales. The availability of morgue refrigerators with different capacities allows hospitals the choice of purchasing one as per their need. By product type, front loading morgue refrigerators are expected to gain the maximum market share, owing to the high demand for these from hospitals. Side loading morgue refrigerators are pegged to be the least preferred among hospitals and hence, this segment is expected to remain less lucrative over the forecast period. Among all end user segments, the hospital segment is expected to dominate the morgue refrigerator market by value, due to the high installation of morgue refrigerators in hospitals.

Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the morgue refrigerator market has been classified into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding China, China, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global morgue refrigerator market due to the rise in the number of trauma cases. Europe is expected to be next in line, due to the availability of developed healthcare infrastructure in this region. APEC and China are slated to be the fastest growing regions in the global morgue refrigerator market, owing to the high research activities in these regions. Latin America and Middle East and Africa is pegged to be the least lucrative regions in the morgue refrigerator market, due to the lack of healthcare infrastructure.

Market Participants

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the morgue refrigerator market are Affordable Funeral Supply, AFOS Group ALVO Medical, Anathomic Solutions, S.Langelantoni Life Science, Biobase, Ceabis, CSI-Jewett, Deval Medical, Elcya, EVERMED, Fiocchetti, Flexmort, Frima Concept, Funeralia, Grupo Inoxia, Hoehle-Medical, Hygeco International Products, Kugel Medical Gmbh & Co. KG, Matthews Cremation, MEDIS Medical Technology, and others.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2026

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Market includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific excluding China

China

The Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size

Recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

