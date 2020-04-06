Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Over The Forecast Period 2016 – 2023, Asia-Pacific HAE Therapeutics Market Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 9.6%, From $54.5m To Over $103.5m” to its huge collection of research reports.



Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) is a rare genetic disorder caused by a lack of a sufficient amount of a protein called C1 esterase inhibitor (C1-INH), which plays a role in immune system function, blood clotting, and bleeding. With insufficient C1-INH a peptide called bradykinin may be overproduced, which causes fluids to build up in body tissues (edema).

The onset of HAE may occur at any age but is most common during childhood or adolescence. The rarity of the disease, limited treatment options other than not-very-effective generic drugs, and the relatively high annual cost of therapy (ACoT) have made HAE treatment a highly lucrative market.

The approval of revolutionary plasma derivatives including Cinryze and Berinert for the treatment of HAE patients that are refractory to generic drugs triggered unparalleled growth in the market. Though the treatment options are limited to acute and prophylaxis patients, the HAE treatment patient pool is expected to increase over forecast period in APAC countries assessed in this report.



However, competition is intensifying as governments in Australia, South Korea and Japan are looking for more affordable treatment options due to the very high treatment costs. In 2018, two re-formulations of existing plasma derivative products will be launched one each in Japan and Australia. Despite the superior efficacy of recently marketed therapies over traditional generic therapies, there are still unmet needs in the therapeutic landscape.

These include improved safety; the need to create products with more convenient and less invasive drug-delivery methods; and improved access to treatment. The difficulty of managing HAE is also compounded by poor patient adherence, a particular problem in countries where large segments of the population have limited access to healthcare. Most significantly, the HAE market lacks curative treatments, as current therapies aim to alleviate symptoms and reduce disease progression.

This major unmet need is not expected to be addressed directly by any of the pipeline agents. Additionally, any pipeline candidates that will be successfully approved and launched will compete for the same patient populations although late-stage drugs are likely to address the need for a more convenient route of administration, as the pipeline contains potential kallikrein inhibitors that can be administered orally. Products with novel mechanisms of action and safer and more efficacious profiles will be welcome additions to the market.

