Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloons Market : Shares, Strategies and Forecasts, Analysis and Overview upto 2025

Percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) is a technique in which a small flexible catheter with very low diameter of few millimeters is inserted into an artery and is guided to a desired location where the blood vessel has been narrowed down owing to some form of cardiovascular disease. Upon reaching the desired location, a small balloon is inflated at the end of the catheter, thereby compressing the blocking factor responsible for narrow artery against the blood vessel wall, thereby restoring the normal blood flow. The inflation of the balloon results in widening of the blood vessel opening and increasing the blood flow to the heart. Often a stent is placed during the procedure, in order to keep the artery open after the balloon is deflated and removed.

Superior technological improvements such as progressive flexibility due to innovations in hydrophilic design, superior hydrophilic coatings, enhanced performance under high pressure owing to added pushability, and robust design reducing friction are likely to fuel the growth of the global percutaneous transluminal angioplasty balloons market during the forecast period. Increasing population affected by cardiovascular diseases owing to life-style related diseases such as obesity, and rising reimbursement coverage for the treatment of cardiac diseases especially among end-users in developing countries (which have relatively higher patient population) are some of the factors likely to drive the growth of the global percutaneous transluminal angioplasty balloons market during 2017-2025.

However, risk of patient discomfort during inflation of the balloon, and probability of restenosis are some of the factors likely to restrain the growth of the global percutaneous transluminal angioplasty balloons market during the forecast period.

The global percutaneous transluminal angioplasty balloons market can be segmented based on product type, over-the-wire guidewire compatibility, end-user, disease type, and region. Based on product type, the global percutaneous transluminal angioplasty balloons market has been bifurcated into cutting and scoring balloons, and drug eluting balloons. On the basis of over-the-wire guidewire compatibility (in inches), the global percutaneous transluminal angioplasty balloons market can be segmented in terms of 0.035”, 0.018”, and 0.014”. In terms of end-user, the global percutaneous transluminal angioplasty balloons market can been categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics.

In terms of regions, the global percutaneous transluminal angioplasty balloons market can be classified into five geographies: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to hold major share of the global percutaneous transluminal angioplasty balloons market, in terms of value, during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to greater adoption of newly introduced minimally invasive percutaneous transluminal angioplasty balloons among physicians, significant reimbursement coverage, and growth in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases caused by lifestyle-related diseases such as obesity. However, the global percutaneous transluminal angioplasty balloons market in Asia Pacific is forecast to expand at a comparatively higher growth rate during the forecast period, in terms of revenue, due to the significant patient population experiencing cardiovascular diseases, rising market penetration by local manufacturers, and relatively lower market entry barriers in this high development potential region for established market players who aim at strengthening their geographical presence.

Angioplasty procedures are relatively easy when compared to bypass surgeries. However, the incidence of restenosis limits the application of these procedures. Future growth opportunities lie in the development of robust designs that overcome this drawback. Many emerging market players are involved in the development of drug eluting balloons such as heparin, paclitaxel, etc. that help in the prevention of re-occurrence of arterial blockage. Key players operating in the global percutaneous transluminal angioplasty balloons market are Medtronic, (Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation) Terumo Corporation, ENDOCOR GmbH, Abbott, Cardinal Health, Boston Scientific Corporation, AngioDynamics, (Spectranetics) Koninklijke Philips N.V., iVascular S.L.U, and eucatech AG, among others.

