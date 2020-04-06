Pesticides Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The new research from Global QYResearch on Pesticides Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

Pesticides are chemicals that are used to control, destroy, and prevent the growth of pests and unwanted species of plants and animals. Herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides are collectively known as pesticides. Pesticides act as growth regulators in plants, defoliant for trees and plants, desiccant for fleas, prevents thinning of fruit. Moreover, they prevent the premature falling of fruit. Pesticides are applied to crops before or after harvest to protect the commodity from deterioration during storage and transport. Application of pesticides provides better farm yield and storage and distribution of obtained output. They are also used on animals for controlling insects, arachnids, or other pest infestations.

The pesticides market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The global Pesticides market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Pesticides volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pesticides market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Bayer

Syngenta

Dow

DuPont

Monsanto

… Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Organic

Inorganic

Synthetic

Biological Segment by Application

Agricultural

Home and Garden

Industrial / Commercial

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Pesticides Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Pesticides

1.2 Pesticides Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Pesticides Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Organic

1.2.3 Inorganic

1.2.4 Synthetic

1.2.5 Biological

1.3 Pesticides Segment by Application

1.3.1 Pesticides Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Agricultural

1.3.3 Home and Garden

1.3.4 Industrial / Commercial

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Pesticides Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Pesticides Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Pesticides Market Size

1.5.1 Global Pesticides Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Pesticides Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Pesticides Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Pesticides Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Pesticides Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Pesticides Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Pesticides Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Pesticides Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Pesticides Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Pesticides Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Pesticides Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Pesticides Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Pesticides Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Pesticides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Pesticides Production

3.4.1 North America Pesticides Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Pesticides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Pesticides Production

3.5.1 Europe Pesticides Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Pesticides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Pesticides Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Pesticides Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Pesticides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Pesticides Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Pesticides Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Pesticides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Pesticides Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Pesticides Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Pesticides Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Pesticides Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Pesticides Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Pesticides Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Pesticides Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Pesticides Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Pesticides Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Pesticides Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Pesticides Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Pesticides Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Pesticides Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Pesticides Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Pesticides Business

7.1 Bayer

7.1.1 Bayer Pesticides Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Pesticides Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Bayer Pesticides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Syngenta

7.2.1 Syngenta Pesticides Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Pesticides Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Syngenta Pesticides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Dow

7.3.1 Dow Pesticides Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Pesticides Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Dow Pesticides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 DuPont

7.4.1 DuPont Pesticides Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Pesticides Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 DuPont Pesticides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Monsanto

7.5.1 Monsanto Pesticides Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Pesticides Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Monsanto Pesticides Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Pesticides Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Pesticides Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Pesticides

8.4 Pesticides Industrial Chain Analysis

