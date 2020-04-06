Popcorn Makers Market 2019: Global Industry Size, Trends, Growth, Statistics, Business Strategies, Analysis, Demand, 2024 Forecast

A popcorn maker (also called a popcorn popper) is a machine used to pop popcorn. Since ancient times popcorn has been a popular snack food, produced through the explosive expansion of kernels of heated corn (maize). Commercial large-scale popcorn machines were invented by Charles Cretors in the late 19th century. Many types of small-scale home methods for popping corn also exist.

Popcorn Maker is widely used for home use and commercial use. The proportion of Popcorn Maker for the two field of use is similar in 2016. The trend of popcorn makers for home use is increasing.

Market competition is intense. Gold Medal Products, Cretors, Nostalgia Electrics, Great Northern Popcorn, Presto, Paragon-Manufactured Fun, West Bend, etc. are the leaders of the industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the Popcorn Makers market will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 310 million by 2024, from US$ 260 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Popcorn Makers business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Popcorn Makers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Popcorn Makers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

10-20 Cups

> 20 Cups

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Home Use

Commercial Use

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Gold Medal Products

Cretors

Nostalgia Electrics

Great Northern Popcorn

Presto

Paragon-Manufactured Fun

West Bend

Severin

Wabash Valley Farms

Snappy Popcorn

REMACOM

Sanyei Corporation

ITO

Magic Seal

VERLY

Mei Yu

Orbit Electrodomestic

Skyline Home Appliances

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Popcorn Makers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Popcorn Makers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Popcorn Makers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Popcorn Makers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Popcorn Makers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Popcorn Makers by Players

Chapter Four: Popcorn Makers by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Popcorn Makers Market Forecast

