Rehabilitation Robotics Market 2019-2024: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Present Scenario, Drivers and Trends

Rehabilitation Robotics is a field of research dedicated to understanding and augmenting rehabilitation through the application of robotic devices. Rehabilitation robotics includes development of robotic devices tailored for assisting different sensorimotor functions (e.g. arm, hand, leg, ankle), development of different schemes of assisting therapeutic training, and assessment of sensorimotor performance (ability to move) of patient; here, robots are used mainly as therapy aids instead of assistive devices. Rehabilitation using robotics is generally well tolerated by patients, and has been found to be an effective adjunct to therapy in individuals suffering from motor impairments, especially due to stroke.

The global Rehabilitation Robotics sales was about 1.6 K Units in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2017 to 2025. The global Rehabilitation Robotics market was valued at USD 78.4 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 278.8 million by 2025.

The technical barriers of Rehabilitation Robotics are relatively high, resulting in high level concentration degree. The key companies in Rehabilitation Robotics market are AlterG, Hocoma and Ekso Bionics, etc. The enterprises are concentrated in USA and Europe. USA is the largest production and sales country, occupied about 30% of global sales market in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Rehabilitation Robotics market will register a 17.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 220 million by 2024, from US$ 100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Rehabilitation Robotics business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Rehabilitation Robotics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Rehabilitation Robotics value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Lower Extremity

Upper Extremity

Exoskeleton

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Sports and Orthopedic Medicine

Neurorehabilitation

Military Strength Training

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

AlterG

Bionik

Ekso Bionics

Myomo

Hocoma

Focal Meditech

Honda Motor

Instead Technologies

Aretech

MRISAR

Tyromotion

Motorika

SF Robot

Rex Bionics

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Rehabilitation Robotics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Rehabilitation Robotics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Rehabilitation Robotics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Rehabilitation Robotics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Rehabilitation Robotics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Rehabilitation Robotics by Players

Chapter Four: Rehabilitation Robotics by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market Forecast

