Rotary Valve Actuator Market size and analysis by leading manufacturers with its application and types 2019-2024

A rotary actuator is an actuator that produces a rotary motion or torque. The simplest actuator is purely mechanical, where linear motion in one direction gives rise to rotation. The most common actuators though are electrically powered. Other actuators may be powered by pneumatic or hydraulic power, or may use energy stored internally through springs.

The motion produced by an actuator may be either continuous rotation, as for an electric motor, or movement to a fixed angular position as for servomotors and stepper motors. A further form, the torque motor, does not necessarily produce any rotation but merely generates a precise torque which then either causes rotation, or is balanced by some opposing torque.

Market Segment by Manufacturers :

Honeywell, Rotork, Siemens, AUMA, Emerson, Danfoss, SAMSON, OMEGA, Christian Bürkert, HKS, REXA, Exlar, ProMation Engineering

Market Segment by Type :

Pneumatic, Hydraulic, Electric, Others

Market Segment by Applications :

Chemical and Petrochemical, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Water and Waste Water Treatment, Others

Market Segment by Regions :

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The Rotary Valve Actuator Market report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

