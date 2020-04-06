Sales Scenario of Multi-Depth Corrugated Box Market to Remain Positive Through 2027

Corrugated material is manufactured of 3 different layers of paper such as outside liner, inside liner and fluting that is fixed in between these two liners. The corrugated medium also known as container board provides strength to the box.

A recently released report on global multi-depth corrugated box market offered by Future Market Insights delivers key insights on the market over the forecast period. The global market is anticipated to grow at 6.6% CAGR throughout the assessment period (2017-2027). This growth of the market is attributed to number of factors that are influencing growth of the market, on which FMI delivers detailed insights in this report.

Segmentation of Multi-Depth Corrugated Box Market

The market has been segmented based on capacity type, end-user board type, and strength type. Based on the capacity type, market has been fragmented into more than 300 lbs, 180 to 300 lbs, 80 to 180 lbs, and 80 lbs. Segmentation of the market on the basis of strength type includes heavy duty double wall (48 ECT), & heavy duty (44 ECT), standard (32 ECT), and normal (Below 32 ECT). Based on wall type, the market has been segmented into triple wall, and double wall & single wall. Moreover, the market based on end-user has been segmented into glassware & ceramics, home care & personal care, food & beverages, textiles, automotive, consumer electronics. The report includes trends fueling expansion of each segment at global level as well as delivers prospective takeaways that are likely to verify significantly useful for business partners of value chain, planning to enter into the market.

The single wall segment, by board type is anticipated to retain its dominance in the market, in terms of market share, witnessing an estimated value share of nearly two-third by the end of 2027. This leads to the expansion of 110 basis points in the share of market over year 2917.

Up to 80 lbs segment, by capacity type is anticipated to exhibit incremental opportunity of nearly US$ 480 Mn throughout the assessment period.

The standard 32 ECT segment, based on strength is projected to remain popular in the market, reflecting high single-digit CAGR over the assessment period.

The food & beverage industry, among end-user segments is forecasted to remain most lucrative, procuring more than two-fifth market share by the end of 2027.

Regional Overview

The market of multi-depth corrugated box in the North America consists of country level investigation for Canada and the U.S. Throughout the assessment period, the market in the U.S. is anticipated to expand at single-digit CAGR. The country level analysis of the Latin America market compresses Mexico, Brazil and rest of Latin America. The market in the Brazil is anticipated to expand at single-digit CAGR on the back of critical challenges confronted by the countries in the region, throughout the assessment period. Country level analysis of European market includes BENELUX, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Russia, U.K., and Rest of Europe. Russia, U.K., France, Germany and Italy secured substantial share of the European market. Moreover, the country level analysis of the Middle East and Africa region includes South Africa, North Africa, Turkey, Iran, Egypt, Algeria, Turkey, and Rest of MEA. Owing to huge increment in food & beverage industry, the market in GCC region is experiencing considerable growth. The market in APEJ region includes country level analysis of India, China, New Zealand, Australia, and rest of the APEJ. APEJ is anticipated to remain most lucrative in the global market over the assessment period. The market in ASEAN and India is growing due to increasing trends for packaged food and shopping through e-commerce sites.

Competitive Landscape

The report has profiled several leading players effective in the market such as Minnesota Corrugated Box, Inc., Georgia-Pacific LLC, Aylesbury Box Company, Oji Holdings Corporation, Acme Corrugated Box Co. Inc., VPK Packaging Group nv, Shillington Box Co., LLC, Great Little Box Company Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, WestRock Company, Uline, Inc., Wertheimer Box Corporation, A.D. Inc. of Milwaukee, Bee Packaging, DS Smith Packaging Limited, Tat Seng Packaging Group Ltd, Pratt Industries, Inc., Action Box Inc., Shanghai DE Printed Box, and International Paper.