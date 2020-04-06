Service Robot Industry – Global Market Growth 2019-2024: REWALK, Sony, Honda, Toyota, SoftBank, Hitachi, ALSOK, Intuitive Surgical, IRobot, Dyson, Neato Robotics, Sharp, Toshiba, Panasonic, Gecko Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, ECA Group and Others

Service Robot market report displays a specific study of the Chemical industry which defines what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are. The report demonstrates important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the ICT industry by the chief market players. The global Service Robot market report consists of all the company profiles of the major players and brands in the market place. The market drivers and restraints have also been described using SWOT analysis. This market report not only gives an advantage to develop your business but also helps you outshine the competition.

Service robot is an actuated mechanism programmable in two or more axes with a degree of autonomy, moving within its environment, to perform intended tasks. Autonomy in this context means the ability to perform intended tasks based on current state and sensing, without human intervention. A service robot is a robot that performs useful tasks for humans or equipment excluding industrial automation application.

Japan alone had 26% revenue share of the global service robotics market from 2011 to 2015. With the domestic policies supporting, it is expected that the Japan market with sharply strengthen in the next five years, which will account for about 31% revenue market share. Service robots are viewed as necessary devices for providing individuals with a high quality of life and social well-being. With this view, the development of nursing and medical robots developed for elderly individuals is strongly expected.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Kawasaki, REWALK, Sony, Honda, Toyota, SoftBank, Hitachi, ALSOK, Intuitive Surgical, IRobot, Dyson, Neato Robotics, Sharp, Toshiba, Panasonic, Gecko Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, ECA Group, Kongsberg Maritim and Fujitsu Frontech Limited.

The total number of professional service robots sold in 2015 rose by a solid 11.4% compared to 2014 to 26,970 units up from 24,207 in 2014. It is expected to reach to 30,040 units in 2016. In 2015, about 5.7 million service robots for personal use were sold, 21.96 % more than in 2014.

This report presents a compehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Service Robot market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Service Robot value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Personal Service Robots

Professional Service Robots

Segmentation by application:

Household Robots

Education/Entertainment Robots

Nursing/Rehabilitation Robots

Medical Robots

Agriculture, Forestry, Livestock Farming and Fisheries Robots

Logistic Robots

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Service Robot consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Service Robot market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Service Robot manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Service Robot with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Service Robot submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

